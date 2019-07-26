Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from test cricket on Friday. Amir said that he is taking the decision cause he wants to concentrate on the white-ball-cricket.

Mohammad Amir who made his debut in July 2009 against Pakistan, represented Pakistan in 36 test matches, picking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He took six wickets giving 44 runs against West Indies in April 2017, which is his best bowling figure in the red-ball cricket.

Amir, who considered as a hugely talented fast bowler, made his debut for Pakistan at the age of 17. Amir was punished a five-year ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in 2011. However, he came back in 2016 and appeared in 22 Tests, taking 62 wickets.

Amir said in a statement, it has been an ultimate honour for him to represent Pakistan in Test cricket. He added that he decided to take retirement from the longer version of cricket so that he can focus on the limited-overs cricket.

Amir said that he is eyeing ICC T20 World Cup which will be conducted in Australia next year.

Amir also added, taking the decision was not easy to make but as the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, it’s important that the team give an opportunity to some very exciting young fast bowlers.

27-year-old Mohammad Amir thanked all of his team-mates and expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

