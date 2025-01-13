Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz Sparks On-Field Drama With Shoulder Barge Incident In BPL | Video

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz had a heated exchange with Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib during a BPL match. After Nawaz's dismissal, the two players had words and shoulder barges. Sylhet Strikers edged out Khulna Tigers by eight runs in a thrilling contest.

During the match between Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers, on Sunday January 12, as Bangladesh Premier League heated up to a fiery burst, Pakistan’s allrounder Mohammad Nawaz hogged limelight for confrontation with Bangladesh’s pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib. There was an argy-bargy on field, when feelings ran high while Sylhet Strikers fought it out on the field. Heated exchange after dismissal.

The tension flared in the 17th over of the Tigers’ chase when Sakib dismissed Nawaz. The Pakistani batter failed to read a well-disguised slower delivery and chipped the ball toward the fielder at third man. Zakir Hasan made no mistake in completing the catch.

When Nawaz went off the ground, Sakib apparently gave Nawaz a vocal farewell. With this verbal confrontation, Nawaz gave him a shoulder barge that interrupted play briefly, exposing the competitive temperament.

Strikers Win By Close Margin

Despite the on-field drama, the Strikers emerged on top, winning by just eight runs, thanks to incredible performances by Zakir Hasan and Rony Talukdar. Batted first, the Strikers made 182/5. Opening batsman Rony Talukdar did all the damage at the top as he made a 44-ball 56 with Zakir Hasan anchoring the innings, remaining not out at 75.

In response, the Khulna Tigers faltered early, slumping to 47/3 by the end of the powerplay. A brief recovery followed as opener William Bosisto and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 34 runs for the fourth wicket. However, the Strikers regained control when Ruyel Miah dismissed Miraz in the 12th over.

Tigers Fall Short Despite Late Push

But again, the innings was in jeopardy, as Nawaz and Mahidul Islam Ankon managed to stabilize the chase by putting together 32 runs for the sixth wicket. Nawaz’s dismissal at the hands of Sakib in the 17th over resulted in a further collapse to 138/7 in the 18th over.

A late partnership between Mahidul Islam Ankon and Abu Hider gave some hope as they added 35 runs for the eighth wicket. However, their efforts fell short as the Tigers ended their innings at 173/9.

The Sylhet Strikers and Khulna Tigers now are on four points each in the points table, placed at fourth and fifth places, respectively. Every match now is a must-win for a playoff spot as the tournament heats up.

