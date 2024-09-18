Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Parthiv Patel: I Don’t See Any Bangladesh Bowler Being A Threat To Indian Batter

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Parthiv Patel: I Don’t See Any Bangladesh Bowler Being A Threat To Indian Batter

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel said on Wednesday (September 18) that no Bangladesh bowler will be a threat to the Indian batters in the upcoming two-match Test series.

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Currently, Team India leads the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series includes Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

Parthiv said that he doesn’t feel the Bangladesh bowling attack will be able to run through against the “solid” Indian batting lineup.

MUST READ | India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir On Bangladesh Series: We Don’t Fear Anyone

“I don’t see any Bangladesh bowler being a threat as such to the Indian batters. I don’t see them running through this solid Indian batting line-up. Having said that, it is good to see the kind of bowlers Bangladesh have, especially the fast bowlers,” Parthiv Patel, Expert, JioCinema, and Sports18, said in a media conference.

Bangladesh are in top form, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to win their first Test series on Pakistani soil. The Bengal Tigers claimed a massive 10-wicket victory in the first Test and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second.

In the recently concluded two Tests against Pakistan, Bangladesh pacer Mehidy Hasan Miraz displayed a stunning performance and was the highest wicket-taker of the series. The 26-year-old picked up 10 wickets at an average of 18.60 against Pakistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be leading the Bangladesh bowling attack against India in the two-match Test series.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur from September 27.

ALSO READ | Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League: Jharkhand, MP, SAI Shakti, Jai Bharat Win

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket india vs bangladesh Parthiv Patel

Also Read

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

India And Russia Fast-Track Negotiations for New Investment Treaty to Boost Bilateral Trade

India And Russia Fast-Track Negotiations for New Investment Treaty to Boost Bilateral Trade

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Bangladesh Series, Calls Him ‘Great Guy’

Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Bangladesh Series, Calls Him ‘Great Guy’

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

Entertainment

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox