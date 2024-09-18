The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel said on Wednesday (September 18) that no Bangladesh bowler will be a threat to the Indian batters in the upcoming two-match Test series.

Currently, Team India leads the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series includes Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

Parthiv said that he doesn’t feel the Bangladesh bowling attack will be able to run through against the “solid” Indian batting lineup.

“I don’t see any Bangladesh bowler being a threat as such to the Indian batters. I don’t see them running through this solid Indian batting line-up. Having said that, it is good to see the kind of bowlers Bangladesh have, especially the fast bowlers,” Parthiv Patel, Expert, JioCinema, and Sports18, said in a media conference.

Bangladesh are in top form, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to win their first Test series on Pakistani soil. The Bengal Tigers claimed a massive 10-wicket victory in the first Test and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second.

In the recently concluded two Tests against Pakistan, Bangladesh pacer Mehidy Hasan Miraz displayed a stunning performance and was the highest wicket-taker of the series. The 26-year-old picked up 10 wickets at an average of 18.60 against Pakistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be leading the Bangladesh bowling attack against India in the two-match Test series.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur from September 27.

(With inputs from ANI)