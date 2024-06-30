PM Modi Along With President Murmu And Others, Congratulates Team India on The T20 World Cup Win

On team India’s T20 world cup win, Country’s political block comes together to congratulate. On one side where PM Modi records himself, others took to ‘X’ to present their congratulatory gesture.

PM has recorded a special message for team India’s 2024 T-20 world cup win. He congratulated the Indian cricket team for bringing the ICC T20 World Cup “home in style”

President Droupodi Murmu also congratulated team India for their win and never-say-die-spirit

India’s EAM Dr. S Jaishankar also took to ‘X’ to congratulate the men in blues. He wrote, “”What a match! What a catch”

The Congress leader and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi also didn’t held back from expressing his joy and congratulating the team.

He praised Surya Kumar Yadav’s catch, Rohit Sharma’s unforgettable captaincy and paid respect to the men in blue team

He wrote –

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared messages congratulating the Men In Blue.

 