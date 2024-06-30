PM Modi Along With President Murmu And Others, Congratulates Team India on The T20 World Cup Win

PM has recorded a special message for team India’s 2024 T-20 world cup win. He congratulated the Indian cricket team for bringing the ICC T20 World Cup “home in style”

PM Modi tweets, ” CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC” pic.twitter.com/nVuEFYOual — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

President Droupodi Murmu also congratulated team India for their win and never-say-die-spirit

India’s EAM Dr. S Jaishankar also took to ‘X’ to congratulate the men in blues. He wrote, “”What a match! What a catch”

The Congress leader and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi also didn’t held back from expressing his joy and congratulating the team.

He praised Surya Kumar Yadav’s catch, Rohit Sharma’s unforgettable captaincy and paid respect to the men in blue team

He wrote –

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweets,

“Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular World Cup Victory and a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament! Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know Team… pic.twitter.com/CC7ePKLPrv — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared messages congratulating the Men In Blue.

Hurrah ! शानदार टीम इंडिया ! भारत ने T-20 वर्ल्ड कप जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है। यह पूरे देश के लिए बहुत खुशी का मौका है। सभी देशवासियों और हमारे सभी खिलाड़ियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YipI67mOh0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2024

In a nail-biting final, Team India won the #T20WorldCup after 17 years! Many Congratulations to the Men in Blue for their impressive display of talent and dedication. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh shone through the match. Every Indian is proud of this incredible… pic.twitter.com/lXI8eZFL2n — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 29, 2024

