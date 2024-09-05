"People were not very familiar with breaking and the diversity of approaches," Gunn stated during her appearance on Australia’s Channel 10.

Australian breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has come forward to address the backlash she received after her controversial performance at the Paris Olympic Games in August 2024. Speaking in her first interview since the event, the 37-year-old Olympic breaker and university lecturer explained that the criticism stemmed largely from the public’s unfamiliarity with the breaking scene and its diverse styles.

“People were not very familiar with breaking and the diversity of approaches,” Gunn stated during her appearance on Australia’s Channel 10. “I was the top-ranked Australian B-girl in 2020, 2022, and 2023, so my record speaks for itself. But in a battle, anything can happen.”

Gunn, who competed in the women’s breaking event, lost all three preliminary round battles with a score of 54-0. Videos of her performance quickly went viral, drawing ridicule from both social media users and late-night TV shows, including a sketch by Jimmy Fallon. Her distinct moves and official green team uniform became the target of online mockery.

Gunn admitted that she wasn’t entirely surprised by the public reaction. “As soon as I qualified, I thought, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ I knew people wouldn’t understand my style or what I was going to do.”

Unprepared for Viral Backlash

The online backlash was swift and intense, with many criticizing her performance. Gunn expressed her surprise at the level of vitriol: “The energy and hatred people showed were really alarming. It was sad to see so much negativity over something that was meant to celebrate diversity in the sport.”

Gunn also apologized for the unintended negative impact her performance had on the breaking community. “I’m really sorry for the backlash the community has faced, but I can’t control how people react,” she said.

Allegations of Cheating and Conspiracy

In addition to the criticism, Gunn faced accusations of manipulating the selection process. A petition on Change.org, which gathered over 50,000 signatures, alleged that her husband’s involvement on the selection committee had unfairly influenced her inclusion in the Olympic team. The petition was eventually removed at the request of the Australian Olympic Committee.

“The conspiracy theories were really hurtful,” Gunn said. “It wasn’t just about people not understanding breaking—it became personal, and that was difficult to handle.”

Future in Breaking and the Olympics

Despite the criticism, Gunn received support from fellow Olympians and the Australian Prime Minister. While she took her participation in the Olympics seriously, Gunn has expressed doubts about returning to the competitive breaking scene.

“We need more resources in Australia to really compete at a world-class level,” she explained, suggesting that improvements in infrastructure and support are essential for the future of Australian breakdancers.

With breakdancing set to be removed from the Olympic program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, Paris 2024 will likely be remembered as a landmark event for the discipline. Japan’s Ami Yuasa emerged as the women’s champion, marking a high point for the sport’s debut on the world stage.

As for Gunn, she remains focused on the positives, choosing to embrace the joy her performance brought to those who supported her, even as she steps back from competition for the time being.

