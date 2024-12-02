Ruben Amorim Outshines Erik Ten Hag In Managing Man Utd’s Superstar

In Manchester United’s commanding 4-0 victory over Everton, the spotlight was firmly on Amad, whose performance as a right wing-back epitomized the new dynamism brought under manager Ruben Amorim. While Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee grabbed braces, Amad’s role in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation provided the width and creativity that turned the tide in United’s favor. For the second consecutive Premier League match, the Ivorian proved why he could be a gamechanger for the Red Devils.

Amad’s statistics this season underline his growing importance. With two assists against Everton, his total contributions now include five assists and three goals across all competitions. Beyond the numbers, his tactical intelligence shone as he neutralized the threat of Iliman Ndiaye and formed a formidable partnership with Rashford on the right flank. His ability to create opportunities and adapt to Amorim’s system signals his emergence as a pivotal player in United’s lineup.

Amorim’s High Praise for the Young Star

After the game, Amorim was effusive in his praise for Amad while highlighting the young player’s potential for further growth.

“He is really big in talent but small in size,” Amorim remarked. “He did a great job, but he also has to improve. He is in a great moment. Ruud van Nistelrooy helped him a lot in his games in charge, and now he’s helping me.”

The positive assessment reflects Amorim’s proactive approach to nurturing talent, particularly young players like Amad, who have flourished under his guidance. The trust and opportunities given to the Ivorian mark a sharp departure from his experience under former manager Erik ten Hag, where consistent game time remained elusive despite flashes of brilliance.

From Frustration to Redemption

Amad’s journey at Manchester United has been far from straightforward. Under Ten Hag, the 22-year-old struggled to secure a regular spot, often finding himself behind established names such as Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Facundo Pellistri. Even Omari Forson, now at Monza, was occasionally preferred over Amad, such as in a critical match against Fulham last February.

Despite starting this season strongly with a goal in the 2-1 loss to Brighton, Amad was dropped for the following game. A standout performance in September against Southampton, where he assisted Rashford, was not enough to cement his place in the XI as other players continued to take precedence.

Ten Hag’s hesitancy in fully utilizing Amad raised questions about the Dutchman’s ability to harness the young winger’s potential. Now, under Amorim’s leadership, Amad is proving his value with performances that are difficult to ignore.

The Amorim Effect: A New Era for Amad

Amad’s resurgence under Amorim signals a fresh start and an opportunity for the talented winger to establish himself as a key player in United’s rebuild. Amorim’s tactical system, which emphasizes fluidity and creative freedom, seems perfectly suited to Amad’s strengths. His seamless integration into the 3-4-3 formation has already paid dividends, as seen in his impactful displays in recent matches.

Looking ahead, the real test of Amad’s progress will come in tougher fixtures, starting with an away clash against Arsenal. As Amorim continues to refine his squad, the faith he has placed in Amad could be a turning point not only for the player’s career but also for United’s aspirations this season.

For United fans, Amad’s emergence offers a glimpse of the future under Amorim—a team built on youth, dynamism, and tactical adaptability. As the Ivorian rises to the challenge, his performances may well vindicate Amorim’s decision to prioritize potential over past preferences.