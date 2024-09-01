Saint Lucia Kings Unveil New Jersey For CPL 2024: Daren Sammy & Faf Du Plessis Gear Up For Season Opener

As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 kicked off on Friday, the Saint Lucia Kings unveiled their new jersey for the ongoing season. The Kings will begin their campaign on September 2 against the SKN Patriots. The players will don the new jersey to showcase their dynamic colors for the season. (Read more below)

As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 kicked off on Friday, the Saint Lucia Kings unveiled their new jersey for the ongoing season. The Kings will begin their campaign on September 2 against the SKN Patriots. The players will don the new jersey to showcase their dynamic colors for the season.

With T10 as Kit Partners for the 2024 edition, the new jersey has been designed with intricate details and materials intended for player comfort. The jersey colors reflect the Saint Lucian flag and showcase the fire within the players to win their first championship.

The head coach of Saint Lucia Kings, Daren Sammy, said that the team is “motivated” to display a stunning performance in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.

“The jersey colors reflect our pride in representing the nation. With Saint Lucia achieving success at the Olympics this year, we are even more motivated to put on a good show and be one of the contenders for the title. We cannot wait to get started,” Sammy was quoted in a release from Saint Lucia Kings as saying.

While skipper Faf Du Plessis said that they can’t wait to get on the field. He added that the team will go game by game in the tournament.

“I cannot wait to return to the field. Wearing the new jersey today has made me feel once again that I am a part of a bigger cause and has instilled in me a sense of responsibility to lead this team to the trophy. We will go game by game, keep our spirits high, and give it our all to make our fans happy,” Du Plessis said.

Saint Lucia Kings are yet to win a title but have reached the final twice over the last three years. Last season, the franchise reached the playoffs stage but went down to Jamaica Tallawahs in the Eliminator.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Nithya Sre Reaches Quarterfinals As Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist Krishna Is Eliminated