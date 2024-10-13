Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Shanghai Masters: How Much Did Jannik Sinner Earn After Defeating Novak Djokovic?

Jannik Sinner triumphed at the 2024 Shanghai Masters, defeating Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 6-3 in the final on Sunday, October 13. With this win, Sinner is now poised to finish the year as the World No. 1.

Sinner’s victory earned him $1,100,000 from the tournament’s total prize pool of $8,955,555, while Djokovic took home $585,000. Taylor Fritz and Tomas Machac, both semifinalists, received $325,000 each for their efforts. Quarterfinalists, including Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jakub, and David Goffin, earned $105,000 apiece.

Players who reached the fourth round, such as second seed Alexander Zverev, ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov, 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 11th seed Tommy Paul, 12th seed Holger Rune, 14th seed Ben Shelton, Gael Monfils, and Roman Safiullin, each took home $10,000.

In the third round, competitors like seventh seed Frances Tiafoe, Ugo Humbert, 15th seed Alejandro Tabilo, 20th seed Alexei Popyrin, 28th seed Nuno Borges, 25th seed Matteo Arnaldi, 33rd seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Jiri Lehecka, Roberto Carballes Baena, Alexandre Muller, Wu Yibing, Aleksandar Vukic, Alexander Shevchenko, Marcos Giron, Yosuke Watanuki, and Tallon Griekspoor earned $59,300 each.

Those who were eliminated in the second round, including fifth seed Andrey Rublev, eighth seed Casper Ruud, 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 22nd seed Sebastian Korda, 26th seed Nicolas Jarry, 27th seed Francisco Cerundolo, and Mackenzie McDonald, received $34,500 each.

First-round exits, including Adrian Mannarino, Lorenzo Sonego, Dan Evans, Marin Cilic, Reilly Opelka, Pedro Martinez, Zhang Zhizhen, Yoshihito Nishioka, and others, were awarded $23,250 each.

MUST READ: Shanghai Masters Final: Novak Djokovic Misses Out On 100th Title As Jannik Sinner Beats Him In Straight Sets

Filed under

Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic prize money shanghai masters tennis news
