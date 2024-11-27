Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer Purchased For A Staggering Rs. 26.75 Crore by Punjab Kings, But His Take-Home Will Be Only…

 In a groundbreaking move at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, Shreyas Iyer was acquired by Punjab Kings for a monumental sum of Rs. 26.75 crore, making him the second-highest-paid player in the history of the league.

Shreyas Iyer Purchased For A Staggering Rs. 26.75 Crore by Punjab Kings, But His Take-Home Will Be Only…

 In a groundbreaking move at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, Shreyas Iyer was acquired by Punjab Kings for a monumental sum of Rs. 26.75 crore, making him the second-highest-paid player in the history of the league. Punjab Kings fought off fierce competition, including from Iyer’s former team, Delhi Capitals (DC), to win the bidding war. For a brief period, Shreyas held the title of the highest-paid player in IPL history until Rishabh Pant’s acquisition by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) matched the price tag through a Right to Match (RTM) clause by DC.

Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership Journey in IPL

Shreyas Iyer’s leadership journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. The dynamic Indian cricketer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in the IPL 2024 season, marking a remarkable achievement in his career. This win made Shreyas only the fifth Indian captain in IPL history to lift the coveted trophy. Prior to that, he had led Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final appearance in 2020, though they fell short in the title race. Notably, Shreyas Iyer’s leadership skills have earned him a reputation as one of the most tactically astute captains in the league. His ability to handle pressure situations and bring out the best in his players has made him a standout figure.

Record-Breaking Auction and Tax Implications

The Rs. 26.75 crore bid was a game-changer for Shreyas Iyer, but it also comes with significant financial implications. Under Indian tax laws, individuals earning over Rs. 15 lakh annually are required to pay a 30% tax on their earnings. As a result, Iyer’s net salary will be approximately Rs. 18.72 crore after the tax deduction. Despite this, the hefty salary makes Shreyas one of the most sought-after players in IPL history, reflecting his immense value both as a player and a leader.

Will Shreyas Iyer Be Named Captain of Punjab Kings?

While no official statement has been made by Punjab Kings, there is widespread speculation that Shreyas Iyer will be named the captain for the 2025 season. Given his proven leadership capabilities and past successes, he is a natural contender for the role. Shreyas’ leadership journey is particularly impressive, as he is the only captain in IPL history to have led two different teams to the final. His first foray into the IPL final was with Delhi Capitals in 2020, where his side finished as runners-up. However, it was with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 that Shreyas Iyer clinched the ultimate prize, showcasing his capacity to lead under pressure. He is also the first captain in IPL history to be released the season after winning the trophy, which highlights the unpredictable nature of the auction and the dynamics of team management.

Shreyas Iyer’s Impact on Punjab Kings

Iyer’s move to Punjab Kings is a significant one, both for the player and the franchise. As one of the top players in the IPL, Shreyas’ addition to the squad will provide the team with a proven leader who has a wealth of experience in high-pressure situations. Punjab Kings, who have yet to win the IPL title, will be hoping that Shreyas can guide them to their first championship victory. His previous success with KKR and Delhi Capitals will be key in instilling confidence in the team and helping them perform in crucial matches.

In the coming season, Shreyas will be expected to make an immediate impact, not only with his batting and leadership but also in helping Punjab Kings find consistency in their performance. His ability to stay calm under pressure and make tactical decisions will be vital as he takes on the responsibility of leading one of the most star-studded squads in the IPL.

The Changing Landscape of IPL Salaries

Shreyas Iyer’s remarkable IPL auction price reflects the changing landscape of salaries in the league. With teams willing to spend heavily on star players, the IPL continues to be one of the most lucrative sporting leagues globally. The high price tag for players like Shreyas Iyer shows how the value of top performers is continually rising, especially with the increasing demand for leadership and experience in the tournament.

The deal for Shreyas, however, also shines a light on the intense competition among franchises to secure the services of proven leaders who can bring success to their respective teams. It will be interesting to see if Punjab Kings’ investment in Iyer pays off in the form of a long-awaited IPL title.

As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings as they embark on what promises to be a thrilling IPL campaign with high expectations and hopes for the future.

Read More : Who is Daniel Jones Dating? A Look Into the QB’s Personal Life as He Joins the Minnesota Vikings

Filed under

IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Auction Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement

Also Read

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Pakistan Police Detain 954 As Imran Khan Supporters Defy Authorities And March Into Islamabad

Pakistan Police Detain 954 As Imran Khan Supporters Defy Authorities And March Into Islamabad

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Sitting And Working For More Than 9 Hours In Office? Here’s How You Can Save Your Spine

Sitting And Working For More Than 9 Hours In Office? Here’s How You Can Save...

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Entertainment

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox