Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Shubman Gill And 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Summoned By CID, Know Why

Indian cricket star Shubman Gill, who captained the Gujarat Titans in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), is expected to be summoned by the Gujarat CID in connection with a suspected ₹450 crore ponzi scheme.

Shubman Gill And 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Summoned By CID, Know Why

Indian cricket star Shubman Gill, who captained the Gujarat Titans in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), is expected to be summoned by the Gujarat CID in connection with a suspected ₹450 crore ponzi scheme. Other Gujarat Titans players, including Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Mohit Sharma, are also likely to face questioning as part of the investigation.

Cricketers Linked to Fraudulent Scheme

The investigation gained traction after Bhupendrasinh Zala, the alleged mastermind of the scam, was interrogated by the CID. During questioning, Zala reportedly confessed to mismanaging funds, including investments made by several cricketers.

Zala is accused of running a massive chit-fund operation, amassing nearly ₹6,000 crore in financial transactions, with outstanding liabilities of ₹175 crore. His network reportedly used multiple offices across Gujarat to collect funds from unsuspecting investors.

Players’ Investments in the Scheme

Reports suggest that Shubman Gill invested approximately ₹1.95 crore in the scheme, while Mohit Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, and Sai Sudharsan made smaller contributions. The CID plans to summon Gill for questioning after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The series finale is set to take place in Sydney starting January 3.

The involvement of high-profile cricketers has added a new dimension to the case, bringing attention to the financial vulnerabilities athletes may face. The CID aims to unravel the extent of the players’ involvement and their knowledge of the fraudulent nature of the scheme.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Dropped From The Final Test Of BGT Series

 

Filed under

Gujarat Titan Ponzi Scam Connection shubman gill

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Special Bharat Gaurav Train Announced For Pilgrims, Check Route And Fare

Maha Kumbh 2025: Special Bharat Gaurav Train Announced For Pilgrims, Check Route And Fare

Sambhal Mosque Row: Survey Report Of Shahi Jama Masjid Submitted In Chandausi Court

Sambhal Mosque Row: Survey Report Of Shahi Jama Masjid Submitted In Chandausi Court

SC Irked ‘Scurrilous’ Remarks Against Judges In Senior Designation Plea

SC Irked ‘Scurrilous’ Remarks Against Judges In Senior Designation Plea

Delhi Cafe Owner’s Video Before Suicide, ‘Tortured By Wife, In-Laws’ Says Puneet

Delhi Cafe Owner’s Video Before Suicide, ‘Tortured By Wife, In-Laws’ Says Puneet

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Concern Over Surge In Illegal Immigration From Bangladesh, ‘No Hindus Detected At Borders, All Muslims’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Concern Over Surge In Illegal Immigration From Bangladesh, ‘No...

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox