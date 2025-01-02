Shubman Gill And 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Summoned By CID, Know Why

Indian cricket star Shubman Gill, who captained the Gujarat Titans in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), is expected to be summoned by the Gujarat CID in connection with a suspected ₹450 crore ponzi scheme.

Cricketers Linked to Fraudulent Scheme

The investigation gained traction after Bhupendrasinh Zala, the alleged mastermind of the scam, was interrogated by the CID. During questioning, Zala reportedly confessed to mismanaging funds, including investments made by several cricketers.

Zala is accused of running a massive chit-fund operation, amassing nearly ₹6,000 crore in financial transactions, with outstanding liabilities of ₹175 crore. His network reportedly used multiple offices across Gujarat to collect funds from unsuspecting investors.

Players’ Investments in the Scheme

Reports suggest that Shubman Gill invested approximately ₹1.95 crore in the scheme, while Mohit Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, and Sai Sudharsan made smaller contributions. The CID plans to summon Gill for questioning after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The series finale is set to take place in Sydney starting January 3.

The involvement of high-profile cricketers has added a new dimension to the case, bringing attention to the financial vulnerabilities athletes may face. The CID aims to unravel the extent of the players’ involvement and their knowledge of the fraudulent nature of the scheme.

