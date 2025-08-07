LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sky Daily Speaks Out: Clearing the Air After Hulk Hogan’s Passing

Sky Daily Speaks Out: Clearing the Air After Hulk Hogan’s Passing

Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan’s wife, addressed “misleading” media reports following his death, urging respect and patience. Her statement follows Brooke Hogan’s claims about family tensions and removing herself from Hogan’s will. Hogan died of a heart attack, leaving behind a complex but iconic wrestling legacy.

Sky Daily and Hulk Hogan (Image Credit - X)
Sky Daily and Hulk Hogan (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 20:45:55 IST

In the wake of WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s death, his wife Sky Daily is addressing what she calls “misleading” media narratives. Amid emotional family revelations and swirling rumors, Daily is urging patience, clarity, and respect as the dust settles around the icon’s legacy.

“He Was Loved Until the End”

Sky Daily broke her silence on Instagram, addressing recent reports with a heartfelt message:
“There are heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening,” she wrote.
Without naming specific outlets, Daily made it clear that Hogan was “deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment.”

Brooke Hogan Reveals Family Rift

The statement comes after Brooke Hogan, Hulk’s daughter, opened up about removing herself from her father’s will in 2023. In an emotional interview, she cited fears of conflict with her mother, Linda, and concerns about Daily’s alleged ties to Scientology, which made her uneasy.
“I didn’t want to fight Linda or Scientology… it scared me,” Brooke said.
She also expressed disappointment in not being trusted with her father’s trademarks, stating she would have preserved his legacy like Elvis or Marilyn Monroe.

Despite the friction, Brooke emphasized she had “no problem” with Sky Daily, calling her “always nice.” Her husband, Steven Olesky, echoed that sentiment, adding the real rift stemmed from how Hogan treated Brooke — not his new marriage.

Hulk Wrestling Icon Remembered

Hogan passed away on July 24 from a heart attack, with records also revealing he had chronic leukemia and a history of AFib. His death marked the end of one of wrestling’s most influential careers a global superstar, multi-time champion, and two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

As emotions run high, Daily’s call for compassion reminds fans and media alike to honor Hogan’s memory with care.

Tags: hulk hoganSky DailyWWE

