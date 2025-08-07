LIVE TV
Home > Sports > New Brands, New Beginnings: 4 WWE Stars Who Need a Fresh Start in 2025

New Brands, New Beginnings: 4 WWE Stars Who Need a Fresh Start in 2025

Four WWE stars need a brand switch in 2025 to revitalize their careers. Karrion Kross could thrive on Raw's darker tone, Austin Theory needs an NXT reset, Roxanne Perez is ready for Raw’s women’s division, and Ethan Page deserves a SmackDown spotlight to showcase his star potential.

Four WWE stars need a brand switch in 2025 (Image Credit - X)
Four WWE stars need a brand switch in 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 20:31:21 IST

A change of scenery can make all the difference in WWE. While some superstars thrive under the spotlight, others get stuck in midcard limbo or poorly written storylines. For a few talented names, switching brands in 2025 might be exactly what they need to unlock their full potential.

Karrion Kross: Time to Haunt Raw

Karrion Kross has the look, presence, and entrance of a main-eventer, but his SmackDown run has been largely forgettable. With stop-and-start pushes and no major feuds, he’s become lost in the shuffle. A move to Raw, especially with its edgier tone and younger Netflix audience, could reboot his career. The darker character work and deeper storytelling on Raw suit Kross perfectly, and potential showdowns with the likes of CM Punk could reignite his momentum.

Austin Theory: Reboot in NXT

After a lackluster run as Mr. Money in the Bank and U.S. Champion, Austin Theory’s main roster status has cooled off. Rather than remain directionless, a return to NXT could be the fresh start he needs. There, he can rebuild his image, dominate the roster, and return to Raw or SmackDown as a more credible threat. NXT’s competitive environment could sharpen his in-ring work and give his character new depth.

Roxanne Perez & Ethan Page: Ready for Prime Time

Roxanne Perez has done all she can in NXT. Her technical skill and charisma make her ready to compete with Raw’s top stars like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Ethan Page’s standout debut on NXT showed he’s too big for the developmental brand. His mic skills and presence would thrive on SmackDown, especially in feuds with big personalities like LA Knight.

In WWE, the right brand can make or break a career and these four stars are ready to level up.

