WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?

In a historic deal accelerating the sector as a whole, ESPN has gained exclusive US streaming rights to “Premium Live Events” (PLE), WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank) with WWE. Its five year umbrella deal that commences in 2026 and is worth around 1.6 billion dollars, constitutes a breathtaking jump forward compared to its previous umbrella deal with Peacock which brought the organization about 180 million dollars per year.

Details of the Deal

All of this action will be shown on the new direct to consumer (DTC) streaming service of ESPN, which is set to launch on 21 st August 2025 at a monthly fee of 29.99 dollars. Such marquee events will also be simulcasted via the classic cable channels of ESPN.

As noted by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, having a wider fan base serving the younger, more diverse, and passionate WWE audience and especially female viewers will extend the growth strategy of ESPN and assist it in maintaining the subscribers it will lose during the season slack in other sports leagues. TKO’s COO Mark Shapiro referred to the transaction as transformative, noting synergy already existed in the deal.

“Would cripple the future”

Reacting to the announcement, former WWE commentator who is now a host of ESPN, Pat McAfee, praised the move but went not shy of drama, accusing on X (previously Twitter), mid level, powerless bum ass suits at ESPN of not intervening on the idea that internal leaks would cripple the future of the deal.

Besides the reinforcement of its streaming platform, the deal is a further extension of the ESPN acquisition of NFL media assets and an extension of WWE strategy of internationalization, such as its increasing Netflix subscription and its international expansion of live events.

