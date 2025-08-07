LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?

WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?

WWE Premium Live Events will begin broadcasting exclusively on ESPN in the United States in 2026 as part of a groundbreaking, $1.6 billion agreement. WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and other key events will be accessible to subscribers of the new over the top ESPN service. ESPN cable will also broadcast a portion of the tournaments.

The purchase will enhance ESPN's media businesses (NFL and UFC) and be a great complement to its streaming service. WWE's youthful and diversified fan base should support the long term expansion of ESPN's current digital programs.
The purchase will enhance ESPN's media businesses (NFL and UFC) and be a great complement to its streaming service. WWE's youthful and diversified fan base should support the long term expansion of ESPN's current digital programs.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 7, 2025 13:02:52 IST

In a historic deal accelerating the sector as a whole, ESPN has gained exclusive US streaming rights to “Premium Live Events” (PLE), WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank) with WWE. Its five year umbrella deal that commences in 2026 and is worth around 1.6 billion dollars, constitutes a breathtaking jump forward compared to its previous umbrella deal with Peacock which brought the organization about 180 million dollars per year.

Details of the Deal

All of this action will be shown on the new direct to consumer (DTC) streaming service of ESPN, which is set to launch on 21 st August 2025 at a monthly fee of 29.99 dollars. Such marquee events will also be simulcasted via the classic cable channels of ESPN.

As noted by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, having a wider fan base serving the younger, more diverse, and passionate WWE audience and especially female viewers will extend the growth strategy of ESPN and assist it in maintaining the subscribers it will lose during the season slack in other sports leagues. TKO’s COO Mark Shapiro referred to the transaction as transformative, noting synergy already existed in the deal.

“Would cripple the future”

Reacting to the announcement, former WWE commentator who is now a host of ESPN, Pat McAfee, praised the move but went not shy of drama, accusing on X (previously Twitter), mid level, powerless bum ass suits at ESPN of not intervening on the idea that internal leaks would cripple the future of the deal.

Besides the reinforcement of its streaming platform, the deal is a further extension of the ESPN acquisition of NFL media assets and an extension of WWE strategy of internationalization, such as its increasing Netflix subscription and its international expansion of live events.

Also Read: Pat McAfee Slams WWE And ESPN Deal, Calls Out ‘Bum A** Suits’ In Fiery Statement

Tags: WrestleMania ESPN 2026WWE ESPN dealWWE Peacock exitWWE streaming 2026

RELATED News

The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?
WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?
WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?
WWE Moves To ESPN, Gain For Disney Or Loss For NBC?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?