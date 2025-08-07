Pat McAfee Slams WWE And ESPN Deal, Calls Out ‘Bum A** Suits’ In Fiery Statement

The massive partnership between WWE and ESPN has stirred big reactions across the sports and entertainment world. The two giants are joining forces in a five-year deal, starting in 2026, with ESPN’s upcoming streaming platform becoming the new home for WWE Premium Live Events.

McAfee Reacts Strongly to WWE-ESPN Deal

ESPN is reportedly paying $325 million annually for the rights. It’s a bold move and one that sparked quite a bit of chatter online. But Pat McAfee’s take on the WWE-ESPN deal is the one that’s really making headlines.

McAfee, who recently took a break from WWE commentary on Raw, didn’t hold back his thoughts. While he did congratulate both sides on the deal, he also took a jab at the people behind the scenes at ESPN.

“Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done,” McAfee wrote. “Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future.”

Past Issues with ESPN Still Linger

This isn’t the first time McAfee has called out ESPN. Last year, he openly criticized then-executive Norby Williamson, accusing him of trying to mess with his show. Williamson has since exited the company, but the tension seems far from gone.

McAfee’s fresh jab at ESPN leadership during the WWE-ESPN deal announcement shows those feelings haven’t really cooled. He clearly still holds strong opinions about the network’s behind-the-scenes players.

No Return Date Yet to WWE Commentary

As of now, McAfee hasn’t shared when he plans to come back to WWE commentary. He stepped away in June due to burnout from constant traveling, and since then, other voices have filled in. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett have been handling the mic during his time away.

Graves is now even juggling commentary duties for both Raw and NXT, keeping the flow going until McAfee decides on his return. WWE hasn’t announced anything official regarding his next appearance or role.

College GameDay May Impact His WWE Schedule Again

Another factor in all this is McAfee’s ongoing role with ESPN’s College GameDay. The new college football season kicks off soon, with the first show airing on August 30. Just like last year, this commitment may keep him away from WWE again.

He missed WWE commentary last season due to College GameDay, only to return for WWE’s debut on Netflix in January. Then in May, he even stepped into the ring to wrestle Gunther at WWE Backlash.

