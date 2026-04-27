Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st T20: Fresh from a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the ODI series, Bangladesh is set to face New Zealand in the first of three T20Is today, Monday, April 27, 2026. The match is scheduled to take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. While the “Tigers” are looking to exploit home conditions under the leadership of Litton Das, Tom Latham’s New Zealand side is eager to bounce back in the shortest format. With the match starting at 1:30 PM IST, fans across the globe are searching for the right platforms to catch the live action.
BAN vs NZ 1st T20I: Global Broadcaster List
|Country/Region
|TV Channel (Linear)
|Live Streaming (Digital)
|India
|No TV Broadcast
|FanCode (App & Website)
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagarik TV
|Toffee, Rabbithole, T Sports App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport 1
|Sky Sport NOW
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
|UK & Ireland
|TNT Sports 1
|discovery+
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tapmad, Tamasha
|Middle East
|CricLife
|STARZPLAY
Match Timing And Venue Details
The first T20I will be a daytime affair, which means local fans in Chattogram will have to brave the afternoon sun. For international viewers, here are the local start times:
-
Bangladesh: 1:30 PM (Local)
-
India: 1:30 PM IST
-
New Zealand: 7:30 PM NZDT
-
Australia (AEST): 5:30 PM
-
UK (BST): 8:30 AM
Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.
Squads For The 1st T20I
Bangladesh Squad:
Litton Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanvir Islam.
New Zealand Squad:
Tom Latham (c/wk), Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Ben Sears, Henry Nicholls, Zak Foulkes.
Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das (c & wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
New Zealand Probable XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Ben Sears.
🏏 Last 10 Bangladesh T20I Matches Report:
|No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Venue
|1
|Sep 2025
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 4 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|2
|Sep 2025
|Sri Lanka
|Lost by 6 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|3
|Jul 2025
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 8 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|4
|Jul 2025
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 83 runs
|Sri Lanka
|5
|Jul 2025
|Sri Lanka
|Lost by 7 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2024
|Ireland
|Won
|Bangladesh
|7
|2024
|Ireland
|Won
|Bangladesh
|8
|2024
|Ireland
|Lost
|Bangladesh
|9
|2024
|Ireland
|Won
|Bangladesh
|10
|2024
|Ireland
|Won
|Bangladesh
🏏 New Zealand – Last 10 T20I Matches Report:
|No.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Venue
|1
|15 Mar 2026
|South Africa
|Lost by 7 wickets
|New Zealand
|2
|08 Mar 2026
|India (Final)
|Lost by 96 runs
|Ahmedabad
|3
|04 Mar 2026
|South Africa (Semi-final)
|Won by 9 wickets
|Kolkata
|4
|27 Feb 2026
|England
|Lost by 4 wickets
|Colombo
|5
|25 Feb 2026
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 61 runs
|Colombo
|6
|21 Feb 2026
|Pakistan
|No result (abandoned)
|Colombo
|7
|17 Feb 2026
|Canada
|Won by 8 wickets
|Chennai
|8
|14 Feb 2026
|South Africa
|Lost by 7 wickets
|Ahmedabad
|9
|10 Feb 2026
|UAE
|Won by 10 wickets
|Chennai
|10
|08 Feb 2026
|Afghanistan
|Won by 5 wickets
|Chennai