Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st T20: Fresh from a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the ODI series, Bangladesh is set to face New Zealand in the first of three T20Is today, Monday, April 27, 2026. The match is scheduled to take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. While the “Tigers” are looking to exploit home conditions under the leadership of Litton Das, Tom Latham’s New Zealand side is eager to bounce back in the shortest format. With the match starting at 1:30 PM IST, fans across the globe are searching for the right platforms to catch the live action.

BAN vs NZ 1st T20I: Global Broadcaster List

Country/Region TV Channel (Linear) Live Streaming (Digital) India No TV Broadcast FanCode (App & Website) Bangladesh T Sports, Nagarik TV Toffee, Rabbithole, T Sports App New Zealand Sky Sport 1 Sky Sport NOW Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go UK & Ireland TNT Sports 1 discovery+ USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz Pakistan PTV Sports Tapmad, Tamasha Middle East CricLife STARZPLAY

Match Timing And Venue Details

The first T20I will be a daytime affair, which means local fans in Chattogram will have to brave the afternoon sun. For international viewers, here are the local start times:

Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Squads For The 1st T20I

Bangladesh Squad:

Litton Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanvir Islam.

New Zealand Squad:

Tom Latham (c/wk), Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Ben Sears, Henry Nicholls, Zak Foulkes.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das (c & wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Ben Sears.

🏏 Last 10 Bangladesh T20I Matches Report:

No. Date Opponent Result Venue 1 Sep 2025 Sri Lanka Won by 4 wickets Sri Lanka 2 Sep 2025 Sri Lanka Lost by 6 wickets Sri Lanka 3 Jul 2025 Sri Lanka Won by 8 wickets Sri Lanka 4 Jul 2025 Sri Lanka Won by 83 runs Sri Lanka 5 Jul 2025 Sri Lanka Lost by 7 wickets Sri Lanka 6 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh 7 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh 8 2024 Ireland Lost Bangladesh 9 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh 10 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh

🏏 New Zealand – Last 10 T20I Matches Report: