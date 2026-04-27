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Home > Sports News > Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st T20: Looking for the Bangladesh vs New Zealand live stream? Find out where to watch the 1st T20I live in India, Bangladesh, NZ, Australia, and more. Get the full list of broadcasters and streaming apps for the clash at Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia And More (Image Source: X)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: April 27, 2026 13:18:59 IST

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming 1st T20: Fresh from a hard-fought 2-1 victory in the ODI series, Bangladesh is set to face New Zealand in the first of three T20Is today, Monday, April 27, 2026. The match is scheduled to take place at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. While the “Tigers” are looking to exploit home conditions under the leadership of Litton Das, Tom Latham’s New Zealand side is eager to bounce back in the shortest format. With the match starting at 1:30 PM IST, fans across the globe are searching for the right platforms to catch the live action.

BAN vs NZ 1st T20I: Global Broadcaster List

Country/Region TV Channel (Linear) Live Streaming (Digital)
India No TV Broadcast FanCode (App & Website)
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagarik TV Toffee, Rabbithole, T Sports App
New Zealand Sky Sport 1 Sky Sport NOW
Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
UK & Ireland TNT Sports 1 discovery+
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz
Pakistan PTV Sports Tapmad, Tamasha
Middle East CricLife STARZPLAY

Match Timing And Venue Details

The first T20I will be a daytime affair, which means local fans in Chattogram will have to brave the afternoon sun. For international viewers, here are the local start times:

Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Squads For The 1st T20I

Bangladesh Squad:

Litton Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanvir Islam.

New Zealand Squad:

Tom Latham (c/wk), Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Ben Sears, Henry Nicholls, Zak Foulkes.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das (c & wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Ben Sears.

🏏 Last 10 Bangladesh T20I Matches Report:

No. Date Opponent Result Venue
1 Sep 2025 Sri Lanka Won by 4 wickets Sri Lanka
2 Sep 2025 Sri Lanka Lost by 6 wickets Sri Lanka
3 Jul 2025 Sri Lanka Won by 8 wickets Sri Lanka
4 Jul 2025 Sri Lanka Won by 83 runs Sri Lanka
5 Jul 2025 Sri Lanka Lost by 7 wickets Sri Lanka
6 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh
7 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh
8 2024 Ireland Lost Bangladesh
9 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh
10 2024 Ireland Won Bangladesh

🏏 New Zealand – Last 10 T20I Matches Report:

No. Date Opponent Result Venue
1 15 Mar 2026 South Africa Lost by 7 wickets New Zealand
2 08 Mar 2026 India (Final) Lost by 96 runs Ahmedabad
3 04 Mar 2026 South Africa (Semi-final) Won by 9 wickets Kolkata
4 27 Feb 2026 England Lost by 4 wickets Colombo
5 25 Feb 2026 Sri Lanka Won by 61 runs Colombo
6 21 Feb 2026 Pakistan No result (abandoned) Colombo
7 17 Feb 2026 Canada Won by 8 wickets Chennai
8 14 Feb 2026 South Africa Lost by 7 wickets Ahmedabad
9 10 Feb 2026 UAE Won by 10 wickets Chennai
10 08 Feb 2026 Afghanistan Won by 5 wickets Chennai
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Tags: 1st t20ibangladeshbangladesh vs new zealand live streamingchattogramfancodeindiaLitton Daslive streamingmatch 1new zealandSky SportT SportsT20 seriesTelecastTom Latham

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More
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