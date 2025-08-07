LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update

Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update

Austin Theory has been taken off WWE’s active roster after his last match on July 14. He’s now listed as injured, though no details are known yet. While there’s no return date, fans hope he’ll come back stronger with a fresh direction when he’s ready to return to the ring.

Austin Theory Removed from WWE Active Roster: Latest Update (Image Credit - X)
Austin Theory Removed from WWE Active Roster: Latest Update (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 7, 2025 10:47:37 IST

Fans who were waiting to see Austin Theory in WWE again may have to wait for some more time.

His last match happened on July 14 during a Main Event taping. He faced El Grande Americano in that match, but lost. After that, he hasn’t shown up again. Now, WWE has taken him off their active roster list.

Austin Theory injury update is now out

The news first came from Mike Johnson from PWInsider. Later, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select also said the same thing.

Fightful spoke to some people in WWE and got a small update. They said that Austin Theory is not fully removed from the roster. He is just listed now as one of the injured wrestlers.

So he is not released or fired. He’s just injured and not wrestling for now. Other stars like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov are also on that same injured list.

Few weeks ago, on Raw, Grayson Waller had told fans that Theory was injured. But no one said anything else after that. We still don’t know what kind of injury it is or how serious it might be.

No one knows how long Austin Theory will be out

Right now, WWE has not given any timeline for when Austin Theory will come back. That makes things a little confusing for fans.

Some people think that maybe when he returns, he might come back with a new style or a fresh character. His current WWE story hasn’t been working too well in the last few months, so a new direction might help him.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller’s tag team is over for now

Back in 2023, Grayson Waller came to SmackDown. After that, he teamed up with Austin Theory, and they became a team called “A-Town Down Under.”

They even won the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL in a six-team ladder match. But they lost the titles 90 days later to #DIY.

Since then, their tag team slowly lost momentum. They got moved to Raw in January, but they didn’t really do much as a team after that.

When Theory got injured, Waller moved on to a new story with The New Day. The team kind of ended without any big moment.

Austin Theory still has time to return strong

Austin Theory is only 28 years old. That’s still young in wrestling. Even though he’s out right now, he can still make a big comeback later.

Sometimes, being away helps a wrestler come back better. Maybe that will happen with Theory too. For now, fans just have to wait and see.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan Slams Jasprit Bumrah: Just 6/10

RELATED News

8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan
The Women’s NBA’s Most Baffling Mystery: Who’s Behind The Sex Toy Attacks?

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update
Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update
Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update
Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?