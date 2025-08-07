Austin Theory Removed From WWE Active Roster: Latest Update

Fans who were waiting to see Austin Theory in WWE again may have to wait for some more time.

His last match happened on July 14 during a Main Event taping. He faced El Grande Americano in that match, but lost. After that, he hasn’t shown up again. Now, WWE has taken him off their active roster list.

Austin Theory injury update is now out

The news first came from Mike Johnson from PWInsider. Later, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select also said the same thing.

Fightful spoke to some people in WWE and got a small update. They said that Austin Theory is not fully removed from the roster. He is just listed now as one of the injured wrestlers.

So he is not released or fired. He’s just injured and not wrestling for now. Other stars like Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov are also on that same injured list.

Few weeks ago, on Raw, Grayson Waller had told fans that Theory was injured. But no one said anything else after that. We still don’t know what kind of injury it is or how serious it might be.

No one knows how long Austin Theory will be out

Right now, WWE has not given any timeline for when Austin Theory will come back. That makes things a little confusing for fans.

Some people think that maybe when he returns, he might come back with a new style or a fresh character. His current WWE story hasn’t been working too well in the last few months, so a new direction might help him.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller’s tag team is over for now

Back in 2023, Grayson Waller came to SmackDown. After that, he teamed up with Austin Theory, and they became a team called “A-Town Down Under.”

They even won the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL in a six-team ladder match. But they lost the titles 90 days later to #DIY.

Since then, their tag team slowly lost momentum. They got moved to Raw in January, but they didn’t really do much as a team after that.

When Theory got injured, Waller moved on to a new story with The New Day. The team kind of ended without any big moment.

Austin Theory still has time to return strong

Austin Theory is only 28 years old. That’s still young in wrestling. Even though he’s out right now, he can still make a big comeback later.

Sometimes, being away helps a wrestler come back better. Maybe that will happen with Theory too. For now, fans just have to wait and see.

