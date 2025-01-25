Sophie Devine Takes A Break From Cricket, Will Miss WPL And Domestic Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) all-rounder and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has decided to step away from cricket temporarily, following professional advice.

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the news, adding that a decision regarding her future participation will be shared in due course. NZC, Cricket Wellington, and RCB have extended full support to Devine during this period.

Focus on Well-Being

Liz Green, NZC’s Head of Women’s High-Performance Development, emphasized the importance of player well-being, saying, “Player welfare takes precedence over everything else. Sophie has been receiving excellent support from the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and our high-performance unit. Everyone agrees that this break is in her best interest.”

Green added that the priority is for Devine to have adequate rest, receive the necessary care, and return to the game only when she is fully ready.

A Packed Schedule

Devine’s decision comes after a hectic cricketing year. She was part of New Zealand’s T20 World Cup-winning squad that triumphed over South Africa in the final. Following the World Cup, she played ODIs against India, represented Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, and participated in the ODI series against Australia in December 2024.

In the 2024 WPL, Devine played 10 matches for RCB, scoring 136 runs and claiming six wickets, contributing significantly to RCB’s maiden WPL title victory over the Delhi Capitals.

RCB Yet to Name a Replacement

RCB has not announced a replacement for Devine in the WPL squad. The next WPL season is set to commence on February 14, with RCB scheduled to play against the Gujarat Giants in the opening match at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

