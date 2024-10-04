Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Ahead of their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener against the West Indies Women at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, South Africa Women Laura Wolvaardt feels that her team can make it to the knockout stages of the ongoing marque event.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Ahead of their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 opener against the West Indies Women at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, South Africa Women Laura Wolvaardt feels that her team can make it to the knockout stages of the ongoing marque event.

South Africa are in Group B of the competition along with England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.
South Africa will be looking to go one step further than their runner-up finish at last year’s T20 World Cup and will be keen to start their tilt with a victory first-up against a strong West Indies outfit.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt will be crucial for the Proteas at the top of their batting order, while West Indies counterpart Hayley Matthews is the No.1 ranked all-rounder in T20I cricket and is sure to play a big role with both bat and ball.

The return of Deandra Dottin to the international fold boosts the West Indies’ firepower, but the experience and guile of South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp provides the Proteas with an equally effective threat in the middle-order and with the new-ball.

This looms as a tight clash between two sides that will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

“I think T20 cricket is such a fickle format. I think obviously last year (2023 T20 World Cup), last time was great, but we’re just looking to take it one game at a time. Obviously a very difficult pool, but hopefully we can make semi-finals and then anything can happen from that,” South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said as quoted by the ICC.

“Every series you play, every training session you have is towards that goal of a World Cup, so (preparation) definitely is a long process, and I think this is one that as a West Indies team, we’ve had in our sights for a very long time,” West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said.

MUST READ | Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket Laura Wolvaardt T20 Women's World Cup

Also Read

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My President’

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My...

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League...

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to Compromise’

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox