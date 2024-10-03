Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing chose not to sign NASCAR's recently updated charter agreements, arguing the terms were unfavorable to the teams.

A racing team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan filed an antitrust lawsuit against the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) and CEO Jim France on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, involving 23XI Racing—co-owned by Jordan, a six-time NBA champion—and Front Row Motorsports, was filed in the Western District of North Carolina in Charlotte. Jordan, a former Chicago Bulls star of the 1990s, is also a co-owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

23XI Racing was formed in 2020 by Jordan, veteran driver Denny Hamlin, and Curtis Polk. Front Row Motorsports, led by Bob Jenkins, has been competing full-time since 2005.

Jordan, in a statement, said, “Everyone knows I’ve always been a fierce competitor, and that drive to win drives me and the entire 23XI team to the track every week.” He added, “I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to the teams, drivers, sponsors and fans.” Jordan continued, “Today’s action shows that I am willing to fight for a competitive marketplace where everyone wins.”

Statement from 23XI and Front Row Motorsports ownership. Read more here https://t.co/zvseR0i7bP pic.twitter.com/2HGtyawX6k — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 2, 2024

What Does The Lawsuit Say?

The lawsuit claims that the stock car racing circuit and its executives have been involved in anti-competitive practices that prevent fair competition. In a joint statement, the teams said, “We share a passion for racing, for the thrill of competition and for winning. Off the track, we share a belief that change is needed for the sport we love.” They further explained, “Together, we are bringing this antitrust case so that racing can thrive and become a more competitive and fair sport in a way that benefits teams, drivers, sponsors and, most importantly, fans.”

According to the lawsuit, NASCAR and the France family operate the organization without transparency, suppressing competition and exerting control that benefits them at the expense of team owners, drivers, sponsors, partners, and fans. Specific claims include NASCAR acquiring most of the major tracks for its own events, imposing exclusivity clauses on sanctioned tracks, buying out rival stock car organization ARCA, restricting teams from racing in other series, and requiring parts to be purchased from suppliers chosen by NASCAR.

The teams argued, “No other major professional sport in North America is run by a single family that enriches itself through such unchecked monopolistic practices.”

Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing chose not to sign NASCAR’s recently updated charter agreements, arguing the terms were unfavorable to the teams.

The teams stated, “After more than two years of attempting to negotiate the 2025 agreements, during which time NASCAR remained intransigent and refused to engage constructively, we concluded that litigation was the only way to address the anti-competitive practices of NASCAR and the France family.”

While the case proceeds, the teams plan to seek a preliminary injunction allowing them to compete in NASCAR next year until the case is resolved.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing and a NASCAR driver with 54 wins, noted, “Everyone who invests in making the sport successful should share equally in that success. With the right changes, we can certainly make that a reality in racing.”

