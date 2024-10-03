Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
R Ashwin Denied World Record Due To Administration Oversight? Big Claim Emerges

Despite a standout performance in that series, Ashwin was notably overlooked for the 'Player of the Series' award, which could have solidified his position in the record books.

Indian cricket sensation Ravichandran Ashwin recently clinched the ‘Player of the Series’ title after his exceptional performance in the Test series against Bangladesh. With a stellar display both with the bat and ball, Ashwin played a crucial role in securing victories for India. This accolade marked his 11th ‘Player of the Series’ award in Test cricket. He leveled the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka in this prestigious category.

However, a recent report from a prominent publication suggests that Ashwin might have missed out on a world record due to an administrative oversight during India’s tour of the West Indies in 2023. Despite a standout performance in that series, Ashwin was notably overlooked for the ‘Player of the Series’ award, which could have solidified his position in the record books.

In the two-match Test series against WI in 2023, India won 1-0, with Ashwin emerging as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 15 wickets. He also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 56 runs in a long inning. His exceptional all-round performance had positioned him as a strong candidate for the ‘Man of the Series’ award.

The Unexplained Omission

Traditionally, ‘Man of the Series’ awards are presented at the conclusion of multi-match series, making Ashwin’s exclusion particularly puzzling. The award ceremony at the end of the second Test in Port of Spain did not include Ashwin’s recognition, leaving many in the cricket community baffled. Although there were expectations that the award would be conferred later, no follow-up actions have been reported as of now.

Future Opportunities For Ashwin

Ashwin has a chance to reclaim the record when India faces New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting on October 16. Following this, the Indian team will tour Australia for a five-match Test series, where Ashwin’s current form is likely to earn him a spot in the squad for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The seasoned all-rounder has already achieved remarkable statistics, claiming 527 wickets across 102 Test matches and scoring 3,423 runs in 143 innings. Currently ranked as the No. 2 bowler in the world, behind fellow Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Ashwin also holds the No. 2 position in the ICC all-rounder rankings.

