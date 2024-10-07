Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sanath Jayasuriya was initially appointed as the interim head coach earlier this year after serving as a cricket consultant for SLC.

Former Sri Lankan cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya has been officially named the full-time head coach of the Sri Lanka men’s cricket team. The decision was made by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). His coaching contract will run from October 1, 2024, through March 31, 2026.

Jayasuriya was initially appointed as the interim head coach earlier this year after serving as a cricket consultant for SLC. His temporary stint saw positive results, and his transition to full-time coach was driven by his notable leadership during recent tours and series.

The legendary cricketer first took charge of the team in a white-ball series against India on home soil. While India clinched the T20I series, Sri Lanka delivered a standout performance in the ODIs. The first match ended in a thrilling tie, but Sri Lanka dominated the following two games, winning the series 2-1. This was a historic achievement, as it marked Sri Lanka’s first bilateral series win against India since 1997.

Jayasuriya’s leadership continued to make an impact during the tour of England, where Sri Lanka bounced back after losing the first two Test matches. In a resilient display, the team secured a hard-fought victory at The Oval in the third Test, showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level under pressure.

SLC Commends Jayasuriya’s Leadership

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Executive Committee acknowledged Jayasuriya’s pivotal role in these successes. In an official statement, SLC praised his interim leadership, noting that the team’s strong performances against top-tier teams like India, England, and New Zealand were instrumental in his full-time appointment. The board highlighted how Jayasuriya’s tactical approach and motivational style helped revitalize the team’s competitive spirit.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England,… pic.twitter.com/IkvAIJgqio — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 7, 2024

This appointment is Jayasuriya’s first major coaching assignment, and the former captain is eager to foster an environment that encourages player growth and autonomy. Known for his aggressive style as a player, Jayasuriya aims to instill a similar mindset within the current Sri Lankan squad, guiding them to future success.

Before stepping into coaching, Jayasuriya served two separate stints as Sri Lanka’s chief selector, a role that gave him in-depth knowledge of the team’s strengths and weaknesses. However, his career faced a setback when he was handed a two-year ban by the ICC under its anti-corruption code, a chapter he has since moved beyond as he embarks on this new coaching role.

First Challenge As Full-Time Coach

Jayasuriya’s first assignment as the full-time head coach will be a home series against the West Indies, which kicks off on October 13, 2024. The series includes three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals.

