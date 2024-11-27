Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

USPL 2024 : NJ Titans Triumph Over Atlanta Blackcaps In US Premier League Season 3

The thrilling action of Day 5 in the US Premier League Season 3 saw an intense battle between the NJ Titans and the Atlanta Blackcaps

USPL 2024 : NJ Titans Triumph Over Atlanta Blackcaps In US Premier League Season 3

The thrilling action of Day 5 in the US Premier League Season 3 saw an intense battle between the NJ Titans and the Atlanta Blackcaps. NJ Titans emerged victorious, securing a 5-wicket win in Match 12. Winning the toss, the NJ Titans opted to bowl first, setting the stage for their bowlers to shine. The Atlanta Blackcaps struggled to establish momentum with the bat and were bowled out for 117 runs in just 18.3 overs.

The Titans’ bowling attack was highly effective, with Zia ul Haq Mohammad, Joshua James, and Gerhard Erasmus leading the charge. Each picked up two wickets, dismantling the Blackcaps’ batting lineup. Joshua James was particularly impressive, coming tantalizingly close to a hat-trick and displaying exceptional control and skill with the ball.

Blackcaps’ Struggle with the Bat

Despite the challenging conditions, the Blackcaps managed to put up a modest total of 117 runs, thanks to some brief resistance from the middle order. However, their inability to build strong partnerships and the Titans’ disciplined bowling kept them on the back foot throughout the innings.

Titans Chase Down the Target

The NJ Titans began their chase of 118 runs confidently, with opener Sujith Gowda anchoring the innings. Gowda’s composed and well-paced knock of 50 runs off 44 balls provided the backbone of the Titans’ successful chase. His innings, featuring a mix of boundaries and singles, showcased his ability to adapt to the situation.

Supporting Gowda was the Titans’ captain, Aaron Jones, who played a steady innings of 30 runs off 30 balls. Together, they ensured that the Titans stayed ahead of the required run rate. Although Amila Aponso, the standout bowler for the Blackcaps, claimed two crucial wickets, including that of Gowda, it was not enough to halt the Titans’ progress.

The NJ Titans achieved the target with ease, finishing at 120/5 in just 17.3 overs. Their clinical performance with both bat and ball demonstrated their dominance in this match.

Player of the Match

Sujith Gowda’s brilliant half-century not only anchored the innings but also earned him the Player of the Match award. His contribution was pivotal in securing the Titans’ victory and further solidifying their position in the tournament standings.

With this win, the NJ Titans showcased their all-round strength, while the Atlanta Blackcaps will look to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming matches. The US Premier League Season 3 continues to deliver exciting cricket, with teams battling it out for supremacy.

Read More : USPL 2024 : NJ Titans Triumph Over California Golden Eagles In A Thrilling Clash

Filed under

Atlanta Blackcaps NJ Titans USPL USPL 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Appointees Targeted By Threats Amid Transition

Trump Appointees Targeted By Threats Amid Transition

Lebanese Returns Home Amid Ceasefire Between Israel And Hezbollah

Lebanese Returns Home Amid Ceasefire Between Israel And Hezbollah

Lucknow-Kanpur Vande Bharat Metro Set To Revolutionize Intercity Travel

Lucknow-Kanpur Vande Bharat Metro Set To Revolutionize Intercity Travel

Cyclone Fengal Impact: Heavy Rain, School Closures, And Travel Disruptions Across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal Impact: Heavy Rain, School Closures, And Travel Disruptions Across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

USPL 2024 : New York Cowboys Secure First Win Of The Season Against Carolina Eagles

USPL 2024 : New York Cowboys Secure First Win Of The Season Against Carolina Eagles

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Why Did Lata Mangeshkar Once Made AR Rahman Wait For Three Months?

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For AbRam, Here’s How King Khan Shut Down The Claims

Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding Rs.1 Crore

Aditya Pancholi Was Once Accused Of Raping A Bollywood Actress, Beating Her Sister And Demanding

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox