Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter's Violin And Son's Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

Novak Djokovic has introduced a heartwarming new celebration after winning tennis matches, inspired by his children's musical journey. (Read more below)

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter’s Violin And Son’s Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

Novak Djokovic, one of the world’s top tennis champions, began celebrating his victories in a unique and heartwarming way—by holding his tennis racket like a violin and miming bowing the strings. The gesture, which has caught the attention of fans worldwide, is dedicated to his six-year-old daughter, Tara, who has been learning the violin for the past six months.

Speaking in post-match interviews, Djokovic explained the inspiration behind his new celebration: “That was for Tara,” he said. “My daughter has been playing the violin for some time already, and we agreed that I would celebrate that way.” This sweet tribute to his daughter’s musical interests was met with smiles from his family, especially Tara, who joyfully watched her father’s performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

Djokovic’s musical tributes didn’t stop with the violin. At the Brisbane International tournament, he introduced another celebration involving a saxophone. After progressing to the quarter-finals, Djokovic shared that his son, Stefan, had encouraged him to incorporate the saxophone into his celebrations. “My daughter told me to keep going with the violin if I win. My son told me to play the saxophone, so I try and incorporate both,” Djokovic explained in the post-match interview.

This new musical celebration comes as Djokovic reflects on the special bond he shares with his family. “It is the first time for me to have my family down under. It is a long trip, but they have come to support me, and we are spending a lot of quality time together off-court,” he added. Djokovic’s commitment to his family has undoubtedly helped fuel his performance on the court, as he has spoken about how the presence of his loved ones fills his heart with joy and allows him to play at his best.

For Djokovic, classical music plays a central role in his life. In past interviews, he has shared how listening to classical music calms his nerves before matches. In a 2012 interview, he mentioned, “I listen to classical music because it calms me down.” Now, he’s passing on this passion to his children, encouraging Tara and Stefan to pursue their musical dreams.

With his unique racket celebration and his family’s musical journey, Djokovic continues to inspire both on and off the court. We wish Tara and Stefan the very best as they continue their musical pursuits, following in their father’s footsteps in both sport and art.

Filed under

Novak Djokovic tennis champion Novak Djokovic violin celebration

