West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews To Miss Final ODI Against Sri Lanka Due To Illness

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that captain Hayley Matthews will miss the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka due to illness. Matthews, who also missed the second ODI, has been a key player for the team, scoring 519 runs in nine ODIs this year with an average of 74.14. In her absence, Shemaine Campbelle will continue to lead the team for the final match on June 21 in Hambantota.

CWI hopes Matthews will recover in time for the three-match T20I series starting on June 24. The West Indies, having already lost the ODI series 0-2, will aim to bounce back in the T20Is.

“West Indies Captain, Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI Series against Sri Lanka due to illness. She will continue to be monitored by the CWI Medical Team and will hopefully recover in time for the T20I series. Everyone at CWI wishes her a speedy recovery,” read a statement from CWI.

Matthews’ contributions have been vital, and her absence is a significant blow to the team. In her last ODI appearance, she scored 38 runs and bowled five overs without taking a wicket. The West Indies team will need to regroup and strategize to overcome her absence in the upcoming matches.

