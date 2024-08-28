West Indies Complete Dominant 3-0 T20 Series Sweep Over South Africa in Rain-Interrupted Finale

The West Indies secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory over South Africa on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 sweep of the T20 International series in a rain-affected final match held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. This commanding win not only demonstrated the West Indies’ cricketing prowess but also underscored their resurgence on the international stage, particularly after their disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup at the hands of the same South African side.

Shai Hope spearheaded

Shai Hope spearheaded the West Indies’ chase, delivering a masterful unbeaten 42 off just 24 balls. He was well-supported by the explosive Nicholas Pooran, who contributed a rapid 35 off 13 deliveries. With the match reduced to 13 overs per side due to the Duckworth-Lewis method, the West Indies were set a revised target of 116. They reached it comfortably, finishing at 116/2 in a mere 9.2 overs, a testament to their aggressive and confident batting approach.

MUST READ | Ravi Shastri Shares Touching Message For Shikhar Dhawan After His Retirement

South Africa, having been put into bat first in the rain-shortened encounter, managed to post 108-4 in their allotted 13 overs. However, their total proved insufficient against a West Indies lineup brimming with intent. The home team’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Romario Shepherd, played a pivotal role in restricting South Africa’s scoring. Shepherd’s economical spell of 2-14 in two overs was crucial in curbing South Africa’s momentum.

West Indies’ chase marked by boundaries

The West Indies’ chase was marked by an array of boundaries, with the team hitting nine sixes and seven fours, amassing 82 runs in boundaries alone. Their aggressive strategy left little room for the South African bowlers to establish any control, allowing the hosts to cruise to victory.

Romario Shepherd, who was named Man of the Match for his standout bowling performance, expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall showing, particularly in light of their previous World Cup defeat to South Africa. Reflecting on the significance of the victory, Shepherd remarked, “To come and clean sweep the team which knocked us out of the World Cup was great,” as reported by AFP.

West Indies captain lauded his team

West Indies captain Roston Chase lauded his team’s approach, emphasizing their determination to dominate from the outset. “We wanted to win the series 3-0. In a shortened game, we want guys to go and play their natural game. The guys came out and played brilliantly,” Chase said, highlighting the team’s aggressive mindset that paid off handsomely in the truncated match.

On the other side, South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram acknowledged the challenges his team faced, particularly under the adverse conditions, but remained optimistic about their potential for growth. “Tough one today,” Markram conceded. “Probably got the tougher of the conditions. That being said, we can improve as a team. It’s going to take a little bit of time; there’s a bit we can take from it, but it’s never great to lose.”

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir On Shikhar Dhawan’s Retirement: You Will Spread The Same Joy Wherever You Go Next