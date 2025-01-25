Who Is Bjorn Fratangelo? Husband Of Madison Keys Coaching The Tennis Star’s Dream Australian Open Run

Madison Keys is rewriting her tennis story with a thrilling run to the Australian Open final, supported by her husband and coach, Bjorn Fratangelo. Their unique partnership has become the cornerstone of her resurgence on the global stage.

Madison Keys, one of tennis’ most powerful players, is making waves on the court and turning heads off it with her partnership with Bjorn Fratangelo. Fratangelo, a former pro tennis player, is not only her husband but also her coach—a dynamic that has propelled the American star to new heights.

A Tennis Love Story: How Keys and Fratangelo Met

Keys and Fratangelo’s relationship began in 2017 when the two met while training in Florida. Their shared passion for the sport laid the foundation for a strong personal and professional bond. In March 2023, after six years of dating, Fratangelo proposed to Keys at their home, following her return from the Dubai Championships. The couple tied the knot in November 2024, with a star-studded guest list that included prominent figures from the tennis world.

Madison Keys shocked the tennis world when she defeated World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in a thrilling semi-final match at the Australian Open. The electrifying encounter, held on Rod Laver Arena, lasted deep into the night and ended with Keys emerging victorious 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8).

Madison Keys in Australian Open Final

With this win, Keys booked her spot in her first-ever Australian Open final, where she will face the reigning two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka, who earlier defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets. This marks a pivotal moment in Keys’ career as she seeks her maiden Grand Slam title.

Keys’ journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable. The 29-year-old has never advanced beyond the semi-final stage in Australia, having previously lost to Serena Williams and Ash Barty.

This year, however, she has displayed exceptional form, defeating top-tier players en route to the final. She beat 10th seed Danielle Collins in the third round, stunned World No. 6 Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, and overcame a one-set deficit to defeat Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Her semi-final victory over Swiatek further solidified her resurgence, as Swiatek had only dropped 14 games in the tournament prior to facing Keys.

Madison Keys and Fratangelo: A Winning Partnership

Keys credits much of her recent success to her husband and coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, who stepped into the coaching role 18 months ago. Fratangelo, a Pittsburgh native, achieved a career-high ATP ranking of World No. 99 in 2016 and won the boys’ singles title at the French Open in 2011, becoming the first American to do so since John McEnroe in the late 1970s.

“She had some tough losses, and she came home and asked for my help,” Fratangelo told ATPTour.com in 2023. “The first thing I said was, ‘Are you sure?’ because we’ve always done a great job of staying out of each other’s careers.”

Their partnership has flourished, with Keys openly acknowledging Fratangelo’s contributions to her game. “Having to admit that he’s right isn’t always my favorite thing,” Keys joked. “But I’m learning to nod and acknowledge that he often is. It’s great that we get to spend so much time together now, especially after years of being apart for long stretches.”

A Career on the Rise

Born on February 17, 1995, in Rock Island, Illinois, Madison Keys developed a love for tennis at the age of four. Inspired by Venus Williams’ Wimbledon performances, Keys persuaded her parents to buy her a white tennis dress, sparking her journey in the sport. She honed her skills at the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming one of the most formidable players on the WTA tour.

Keys has competed in 49 Grand Slam tournaments, with her only previous final appearance coming in 2017 at the US Open. Despite being the favorite in that match, she lost in straight sets to compatriot Sloane Stephens.

Now, Keys stands on the cusp of a career-defining moment. With her husband by her side as her coach, she has rediscovered her confidence and is ready to take on Aryna Sabalenka in what promises to be a thrilling Australian Open final.

