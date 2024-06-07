Who Is Monank Patel? USA Captain Leads Exhilarating Win Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

The United States delivered a shocking defeat to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday. The match was decided in a Super Over after both teams ended with tied scores at the end of 40 overs.

Earlier, Babar Azam scored 44 off 43 balls, helping Pakistan reach 159 for 7 after being invited to bat first. Pakistan struggled early, finding themselves at 26 for 3 in 4.4 overs, but Babar and Shadab Khan rescued the innings with a 72-run partnership. Shaheen Afridi’s unbeaten 23 off 16 balls also contributed significantly to achieving a competitive total.

Nosthush Kenjige was the standout bowler for the USA, taking 3 for 30 in his four overs. Chasing a target of 160, the USA finished at 159 for 3 in their 20 overs. With the hosts needing 5 runs off the final ball, Nitish Kumar hit Haris Rauf for a four, pushing the game to a Super Over. In the Super Over, the USA set a target of 19 runs for Pakistan, who managed only 13 in response.

USA captain Monak Patel praised his team’s performance, which led to their impressive Super Over victory against Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 6 in Dallas, Texas.

Monak, who received the Player of the Match award for his outstanding batting, scoring 50 off 38 balls, commended the team effort that secured this win against all odds on Thursday. The match, filled with numerous twists and turns from the beginning, culminated in a Super Over where the hosts triumphed dominantly over the 2009 winners in the high-stakes Group A fixture.

Who Is Monank Patel?

Monank Patel, born on May 1, 1993, is a talented middle-order batsman and capable wicketkeeper who plays cricket professionally for the United States. Originally from India, Monank played age-group cricket for Gujarat and was part of the U-19 team.

He was selected for the US team for the ICC World T20 Americas qualifiers, where he became the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 208 runs in 6 games. His impressive performance in his debut event earned him a spot in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, where he made a significant impact by scoring a century in the first-round match against Oman.

At 28 years old, Monank was included in the US team for their first-ever One-Day International (ODI) on April 27, 2019, against Papua New Guinea, and has been a consistent member of the team since then. He made history in the 2018-19 ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier tournament, emerging as the leading run-scorer with 208 runs in six matches.

The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is a historic event, as it will be the first T20 Cricket World Cup hosted in the United States. Monank Patel will lead the American squad in this inaugural event as co-host.

