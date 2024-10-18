Why Was Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Arrested In Tennessee?

Cutler was married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, with whom he shares three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested Thursday night in downtown Franklin, Tennessee, following a minor car accident, PEOPLE confirms. The 41-year-old faces charges of DUI, illegal possession of a firearm, and two additional offenses after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to the accident shortly after 5 p.m. local time. At the scene, officers reportedly detected the smell of alcohol on Cutler, observed that he was slurring his speech, and noted his bloodshot eyes. Cutler declined to undergo field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where a blood sample was obtained via a search warrant. Police also found two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler was released later that night on a $5,000 bond. The former NFL player, who was drafted in 2006, played 12 seasons with teams including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

Cutler was married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, with whom he shares three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

The couple divorced in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences and allegations of inappropriate marital conduct. In their divorce filings, Cavallari claimed Cutler’s behavior made cohabitation unsafe.

Recently, Cavallari revealed on her podcast Let’s Be Honest that her custody arrangement with Cutler had changed, though she didn’t specify the details.

