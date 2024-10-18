Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Was Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Arrested In Tennessee?

Cutler was married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, with whom he shares three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

Why Was Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Arrested In Tennessee?

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested Thursday night in downtown Franklin, Tennessee, following a minor car accident, PEOPLE confirms. The 41-year-old faces charges of DUI, illegal possession of a firearm, and two additional offenses after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to the accident shortly after 5 p.m. local time. At the scene, officers reportedly detected the smell of alcohol on Cutler, observed that he was slurring his speech, and noted his bloodshot eyes. Cutler declined to undergo field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where a blood sample was obtained via a search warrant. Police also found two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler was released later that night on a $5,000 bond. The former NFL player, who was drafted in 2006, played 12 seasons with teams including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

Cutler was married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, with whom he shares three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

The couple divorced in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences and allegations of inappropriate marital conduct. In their divorce filings, Cavallari claimed Cutler’s behavior made cohabitation unsafe.

Recently, Cavallari revealed on her podcast Let’s Be Honest that her custody arrangement with Cutler had changed, though she didn’t specify the details.

MUST READ: Indian Cricket Team Makes World Record In Test Cricket Against New Zealand

Filed under

jay cutler arrest jay cutler NFL latest sports news Latest world news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Rats Found In Utensils And Raw Food At IIT Roorkee Canteen

Rats Found In Utensils And Raw Food At IIT Roorkee Canteen

Tony Bennett: Virginia Coach Retires, Says ‘I’m No Longer The Best Coach To Lead’

Tony Bennett: Virginia Coach Retires, Says ‘I’m No Longer The Best Coach To Lead’

ICICI Lombard Q2 FY25 Results: Net profit Increases 20% To Rs 693 crore

ICICI Lombard Q2 FY25 Results: Net profit Increases 20% To Rs 693 crore

No Friends, No Non-Veg: Gen Z Faces Extreme House-Hunting In Delhi And Bengaluru

No Friends, No Non-Veg: Gen Z Faces Extreme House-Hunting In Delhi And Bengaluru

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After Getting Really Close To The Role

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After...

Entertainment

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After Getting Really Close To The Role

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Dune: Prophecy’s New Trailer Makes Fan Go Gaga Over Tabu As She Gears For Her Hollywood Debut

Dune: Prophecy’s New Trailer Makes Fan Go Gaga Over Tabu As She Gears For Her

Anupam Kher Update Fans On Govinda’s Health

Anupam Kher Update Fans On Govinda’s Health

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox