Indian Cricket Team Makes World Record In Test Cricket Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team made history during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, achieving a world record that has never been seen before in the 147-year-old history of Test cricket. Despite facing the threat of defeat, India etched their name in the record books for an incredible milestone.

After being bowled out for just 46 runs in the first innings, India mounted a strong comeback in their second innings, taking advantage of better batting conditions. The Indian batsmen scored briskly on Day 3, hitting several sixes along the way. During this spirited resistance, India became the first team in the history of Test cricket to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year.

Before this Test match, India already held the record for the most sixes hit by any team in a single year, but no team had ever reached the century mark for maximums in Test cricket within one calendar year. Here are the teams with the most sixes in a calendar year in Test history:

1. India: 102 sixes in 2024*

2. England: 89 sixes in 2022

3. India: 87 sixes in 2021

4. New Zealand: 81 sixes in 2014

5. New Zealand: 71 sixes in 2013

Returning to the Test match itself, New Zealand set a daunting 356-run lead after posting a first-innings total of 402. Despite the pressure, the Indian team responded valiantly, with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sarfaraz Khan all making crucial half-centuries. By the end of Day 3, India had reached 231/3, still trailing by 125 runs but keeping their hopes of an improbable win alive.

The day, however, ended on a bittersweet note as Virat Kohli was dismissed on the last ball of the day by Glenn Phillips, caught for 70. Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 70, continuing India’s resistance. Earlier, Rohit Sharma contributed a solid 52, while Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 35 runs.

In New Zealand’s first innings, the highlight was Rachin Ravindra, who has roots in Bengaluru, scoring a brilliant century. His 134 from 157 balls included a crucial 137-run partnership with Tim Southee, who contributed 65 runs, helping the visitors build a substantial lead over the hosts.

This record-breaking achievement by India underscores their aggressive style in Test cricket, combining resilience and innovation to fight back even when pushed against the wall.