Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Cricket Team Makes World Record In Test Cricket Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team made history during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, achieving a world record that has never been seen before in the 147-year-old history of Test cricket.

Indian Cricket Team Makes World Record In Test Cricket Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team made history during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, achieving a world record that has never been seen before in the 147-year-old history of Test cricket. Despite facing the threat of defeat, India etched their name in the record books for an incredible milestone.

After being bowled out for just 46 runs in the first innings, India mounted a strong comeback in their second innings, taking advantage of better batting conditions. The Indian batsmen scored briskly on Day 3, hitting several sixes along the way. During this spirited resistance, India became the first team in the history of Test cricket to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year.

Before this Test match, India already held the record for the most sixes hit by any team in a single year, but no team had ever reached the century mark for maximums in Test cricket within one calendar year. Here are the teams with the most sixes in a calendar year in Test history:

1. India: 102 sixes in 2024*
2. England: 89 sixes in 2022
3. India: 87 sixes in 2021
4. New Zealand: 81 sixes in 2014
5. New Zealand: 71 sixes in 2013

Returning to the Test match itself, New Zealand set a daunting 356-run lead after posting a first-innings total of 402. Despite the pressure, the Indian team responded valiantly, with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sarfaraz Khan all making crucial half-centuries. By the end of Day 3, India had reached 231/3, still trailing by 125 runs but keeping their hopes of an improbable win alive.

The day, however, ended on a bittersweet note as Virat Kohli was dismissed on the last ball of the day by Glenn Phillips, caught for 70. Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 70, continuing India’s resistance. Earlier, Rohit Sharma contributed a solid 52, while Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 35 runs.

In New Zealand’s first innings, the highlight was Rachin Ravindra, who has roots in Bengaluru, scoring a brilliant century. His 134 from 157 balls included a crucial 137-run partnership with Tim Southee, who contributed 65 runs, helping the visitors build a substantial lead over the hosts.

This record-breaking achievement by India underscores their aggressive style in Test cricket, combining resilience and innovation to fight back even when pushed against the wall.

 

Filed under

Indiam Cricket Team Break Reord New Zealand rohit sharma
Advertisement

Also Read

IND vs NZ: Kohli’s Late Wicket Thwarts India’s Miracle Chase In Benguluru Test

IND vs NZ: Kohli’s Late Wicket Thwarts India’s Miracle Chase In Benguluru Test

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Entertainment

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox