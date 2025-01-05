Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Why Was US Olympic Medalist Fred Kerley Arrested? Bodycam Footage Shows Horrific Treatment- Watch!

Fred Kerley’s arrest and the subsequent release of bodycam footage have sparked debates about law enforcement practices and systemic issues in the treatment of African-Americans.

Why Was US Olympic Medalist Fred Kerley Arrested? Bodycam Footage Shows Horrific Treatment- Watch!

Fred Kerley, a US Olympic sprinter who won a bronze medal in the men’s 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was arrested Thursday night in Miami, Florida, following an altercation with police. He now faces charges of battery, resisting officers, and disorderly conduct.

Bodycam Footage Reveals Physical Confrontation

Police bodycam footage shows Kerley approaching officers during an unrelated investigation, allegedly concerned about his parked vehicle. An officer’s hand is seen pushing Kerley’s chest, prompting Kerley to bat it away. This led to a physical altercation.

Several officers attempted to detain Kerley, pushing him to the ground. Police records state that two officers fell during the scuffle, with Kerley landing on one of them. A stun gun was then deployed, causing Kerley to fall.

The footage lacks audio during the initial exchange, making it difficult to discern what was said before the physical confrontation.

Defense Attorney Criticizes Police Conduct

Kerley’s attorney, Yale Sanford, condemned the actions of the Miami Beach Police, calling the footage “obscene.” He argued that Kerley’s treatment reflects broader issues of systemic mistreatment of African-Americans by law enforcement.

“Despite his global achievements and the inspiration he provides, Mr. Kerley was treated without humanity or respect. This highlights the urgent need for accountability and reform in policing practices.”

Christopher Bess, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department, claimed that Kerley ignored lawful commands and physically pushed an officer. Bess stated the officers were conducting an unrelated investigation at the time.

Kerley’s Legal Troubles Extend Beyond Arrest

After his arrest, Kerley was taken to a hospital and later booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He appeared in court on Friday, where his attorney criticized police conduct.

Kerley is also scheduled to appear in court on Saturday regarding separate charges of robbery and domestic battery. In May 2024, his wife accused him of assault, alleging he restricted her breathing during an argument and took her cellphone before leaving.

Kerley’s arrest and the subsequent release of bodycam footage have sparked debates about law enforcement practices and systemic issues in the treatment of African-Americans.

The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by athletes, regardless of their global achievements, in confronting societal inequalities.

ALSO READ: Watch- Virat Kohli Does It Again As He Brutally Mocks Steve Smith Reminding Him Of His Sandpaper Scandal

