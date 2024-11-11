Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Will Pakistan Pull Out Of Champions Trophy 2025 After India Refuses To Travel?

Pakistan may pull out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if its hosting rights are revoked due to India's refusal to travel. The PCB seeks clarity from ICC on the matter.

Will Pakistan Pull Out Of Champions Trophy 2025 After India Refuses To Travel?

Pakistan is reportedly considering withdrawing from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if its hosting rights are revoked, following India’s decision not to travel to the country. According to a report by Dawn, sources within the government suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may be instructed to suspend playing against India in any future ICC or Asian Cricket Council events until the political issues between the two nations are resolved.

PCB Seeks Clarity On Hosting Rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently seeking clarity from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding its role in hosting the Champions Trophy. A report from the news agency PTI stated that while the PCB has been informed of India’s refusal to participate in the tournament, there has been no clear communication regarding the implementation of a hybrid model, similar to what was used during the Asia Cup in 2023.

In the Asia Cup last year, India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka, while other games took place in Pakistan. The PCB is now seeking further guidance from the ICC, requesting official clarification on the matter. “There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now,” a reliable PCB source mentioned.

What Has ICC Stated?

The PCB has been advised by its legal department to seek clarification from the ICC about India’s stance on participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy. An email will be sent to the ICC to formally request more details on the situation. At this stage, no decisions have been made regarding Pakistan’s next steps. However, the PCB is in ongoing discussions with the government to ensure it aligns with national directives.

The situation remains fluid, with reports indicating that the PCB is awaiting guidance from the Pakistani government on how to proceed with the matter. The potential legal implications of the Indian refusal to participate may also be a factor, with the possibility that Pakistan could take a more assertive stance in its dealings with India and the ICC.

MUST READ | Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise On Young Guns

Filed under

Champions Trophy India Pakistan pcb sports news
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Gunfight In Manipur’s Jiribam Kills 11 Militants, Violence Erupts In Imphal

Gunfight In Manipur’s Jiribam Kills 11 Militants, Violence Erupts In Imphal

Oil Prices Fell On Chinese Stimulus Disappointment, Supply Outlook

Oil Prices Fell On Chinese Stimulus Disappointment, Supply Outlook

NASA Crew-8 Astronauts Reflect On Re-adapting To Earth After Space Mission

NASA Crew-8 Astronauts Reflect On Re-adapting To Earth After Space Mission

Entertainment

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Is Hera Pheri 3 In The Making? Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Spotted Together At Airport

Is Hera Pheri 3 In The Making? Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Spotted Together

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox