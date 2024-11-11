Will Pakistan Pull Out Of Champions Trophy 2025 After India Refuses To Travel?

Pakistan may pull out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if its hosting rights are revoked due to India's refusal to travel. The PCB seeks clarity from ICC on the matter.

Pakistan is reportedly considering withdrawing from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if its hosting rights are revoked, following India’s decision not to travel to the country. According to a report by Dawn, sources within the government suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may be instructed to suspend playing against India in any future ICC or Asian Cricket Council events until the political issues between the two nations are resolved.

PCB Seeks Clarity On Hosting Rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently seeking clarity from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding its role in hosting the Champions Trophy. A report from the news agency PTI stated that while the PCB has been informed of India’s refusal to participate in the tournament, there has been no clear communication regarding the implementation of a hybrid model, similar to what was used during the Asia Cup in 2023.

In the Asia Cup last year, India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka, while other games took place in Pakistan. The PCB is now seeking further guidance from the ICC, requesting official clarification on the matter. “There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now,” a reliable PCB source mentioned.

What Has ICC Stated?

The PCB has been advised by its legal department to seek clarification from the ICC about India’s stance on participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy. An email will be sent to the ICC to formally request more details on the situation. At this stage, no decisions have been made regarding Pakistan’s next steps. However, the PCB is in ongoing discussions with the government to ensure it aligns with national directives.

The situation remains fluid, with reports indicating that the PCB is awaiting guidance from the Pakistani government on how to proceed with the matter. The potential legal implications of the Indian refusal to participate may also be a factor, with the possibility that Pakistan could take a more assertive stance in its dealings with India and the ICC.

