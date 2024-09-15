Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred in the Zakir Colony area, where a three-storey building fell, trapping 15 people under the debris.

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

A tragic building collapse in Meerut city, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of ten individuals. The incident occurred in the Zakir Colony area, where a three-storey building fell, trapping 15 people under the debris. As of now, 14 individuals have been rescued, while the nine fatalities have been confirmed.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken immediate action in response to the disaster. The CM directed that all injured individuals be hospitalized and provided with appropriate medical care. Additionally, Adityanath has instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts and support the ongoing rescue operations.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently working at the site despite the challenging conditions caused by continuous rainfall. This weather has compounded the situation, with extensive flooding affecting 11 districts across Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister’s office has reported 17 deaths attributed to flood-related incidents. In Varanasi, rising water levels in the Ganga River have led to a temporary suspension of boat services.

Also Read: Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

In response to the disaster, the Chief Minister’s office has announced relief measures, including ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Relief funds have also been provided to address the loss of 30 animals and damage to 3,056 houses. Assistance has been distributed to help those affected by the calamity.

Filed under

Building Collapse In Meerut Uttar Pradesh yogi

Also Read

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Taiwan Detects 7 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels

Taiwan Detects 7 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox