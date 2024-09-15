10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred in the Zakir Colony area, where a three-storey building fell, trapping 15 people under the debris.

A tragic building collapse in Meerut city, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of ten individuals. The incident occurred in the Zakir Colony area, where a three-storey building fell, trapping 15 people under the debris. As of now, 14 individuals have been rescued, while the nine fatalities have been confirmed.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken immediate action in response to the disaster. The CM directed that all injured individuals be hospitalized and provided with appropriate medical care. Additionally, Adityanath has instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts and support the ongoing rescue operations.

#WATCH | Meerut Building Collapse | Uttar Pradesh: 9 people out of the 14 rescued have lost their lives. A three-storey building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut yesterday. 15 people were trapped inside. The rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/B0O525KayO — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently working at the site despite the challenging conditions caused by continuous rainfall. This weather has compounded the situation, with extensive flooding affecting 11 districts across Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister’s office has reported 17 deaths attributed to flood-related incidents. In Varanasi, rising water levels in the Ganga River have led to a temporary suspension of boat services.

In response to the disaster, the Chief Minister’s office has announced relief measures, including ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Relief funds have also been provided to address the loss of 30 animals and damage to 3,056 houses. Assistance has been distributed to help those affected by the calamity.