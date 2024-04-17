Car Collides With Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway, Resulting In 10 Fatalities

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals and leaving several others injured. The collision between a car and a stationary truck near Nadiad has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting immediate response efforts and raising concerns about road safety.

Details of the Incident:

– The fatal accident occurred when a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, carrying 10 occupants, collided with a stationary truck on the expressway.

– The car was reportedly en route from Vadodara to Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck, leading to devastating consequences for all those aboard.

Casualty Toll:

– All 10 occupants of the car tragically lost their lives in the accident.

– Eight individuals succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while two others passed away while being rushed to the hospital.

– Additionally, one person who sustained injuries in the collision remains in critical condition and is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

Response Efforts:

– Upon receiving reports of the accident, emergency response teams swiftly mobilized to the scene.

– Two ambulances were immediately dispatched, along with the Express Highway patrolling team, to provide necessary medical assistance and support.

Impact on Traffic and Community:

– The collision near Nadiad resulted in significant disruptions to traffic flow along the 93-kilometre-long expressway.

Possible Causes and Speculations:

– Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai suggested the possibility of the truck halting on the expressway’s left lane due to a technical fault, leaving insufficient time for the car driver to react and apply brakes, ultimately resulting in the collision.

A massive traffic congestion ensued on the expressway following the incident.