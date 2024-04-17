Car Collides With Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway, Resulting In 10 Fatalities

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals and leaving several others injured. The collision between a car and a stationary truck near Nadiad has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting immediate response efforts and raising concerns about road safety.
Details of the Incident:
– The fatal accident occurred when a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, carrying 10 occupants, collided with a stationary truck on the expressway.
– The car was reportedly en route from Vadodara to Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck, leading to devastating consequences for all those aboard.
Casualty Toll:
– All 10 occupants of the car tragically lost their lives in the accident.
– Eight individuals succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while two others passed away while being rushed to the hospital.
– Additionally, one person who sustained injuries in the collision remains in critical condition and is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital.
Response Efforts:
– Upon receiving reports of the accident, emergency response teams swiftly mobilized to the scene.
– Two ambulances were immediately dispatched, along with the Express Highway patrolling team, to provide necessary medical assistance and support.
Impact on Traffic and Community:
– The collision near Nadiad resulted in significant disruptions to traffic flow along the 93-kilometre-long expressway.
Possible Causes and Speculations:
– Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai suggested the possibility of the truck halting on the expressway’s left lane due to a technical fault, leaving insufficient time for the car driver to react and apply brakes, ultimately resulting in the collision.
A massive traffic congestion ensued on the expressway following the incident.