Thursday, September 19, 2024
More Than 80 Dalit Houses Burnt Over Land Dispute In Bihar, Nawada

The police have since arrested 10 individuals, including the main suspect.

More Than 80 Dalit Houses Burnt Over Land Dispute In Bihar, Nawada

Over 20 houses were set on fire by miscreants in a Dalit settlement in Bihar’s Nawada district allegedly over a land dispute. Police said 10 people, including the prime suspect, have been arrested even as the RJD and Congress called the incident another proof of “jungle raj” prevailing in Bihar.

Initially, it was reported that over 80 houses were gutted in the incident on Wednesday night, but police have put the number at 21. A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up.

The villagers have alleged that the miscreants stormed into their settlement and thrashed several Dalit families. The houses were then set ablaze and shots were also fired in the air.

However, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman denied reports of aerial firing, saying no shells were found by the police. He also said that no one was injured in the incident.

