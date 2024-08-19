Shimla Stages Late Night Demonstration Against Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Many people in Shimla gathered in front of the Indira Gandhi Statue at Shimla’s Ridge in Himachal Pradesh to mark their protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The late-night demonstration was held to show solidarity with the victim doctor in Kolkata. The protestors were seen holding candles and posters that read “Every street, every night safe for all women, Midnight march to reclaim safe spaces for women,” among others.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked widespread outrage and protests across various cities, with calls for justice and punishment for the accused.

Demanding justice, prominent artists of the Bengal music industry on Monday protested against the trainee doctor’s murder. Several artists including actor Saheb Chatterjee, radio personality Mir Afsar Ali and others participated in the protests to express their outrage.

In Delhi, doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College and resident doctors from the Northern Railway Central Hospital protested outside Nirman Bhawan. Similar demonstrations were seen in Chandigarh, where PGIMER doctors also protested. Mumbai saw protests at Azad Maidan organised by doctors and locals. In Uttar Pradesh’s

Lucknow, doctors and medical students from King George’s Medical University tied ‘black Rakhi’ to demand justice in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

On August 18, football fans protested near Salt Lake Stadium, resulting in the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder case, with a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud scheduled to hear it on August 20.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier. On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday to conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date.

According to a Home and Hill Affairs Department notification, the SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry. It further said that the the SIT is directed to submit its first report to the State Government within a month from the date of its constitution.

The SIT will be headed by IG Pranav Kumar and will be assisted by Murshidabad Range DIG Waquar Reza, DIG in West Bengal CID Soma Das Mitra and Kolkata (Central) DC Indira Mukherjee.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

