West Bengal Police Stations on High Alert Ahead of Ram Navami Celebrations Amid Communal Tension Concerns

Several police stations across West Bengal have been put on high alert amid speculation of Ram Navami celebration to prevent any potential communal issue as reported by the Indian Express. The Hindu Jagran Manch, affiliated with the Rashtriya Sawyamsevak Sangh (RSS), intends to organize approximately 5,000 religious processions at ward or panchayat levels in all the districts of the state. Large-scale processions are also scheduled in Barasat, Siliguri, and Kolkata’s Burrabazar.

District administrations in Hooghly, Howrah, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Asansol, and Barrackpore regions that have witnessed communal tensions during past Ram Navami celebrations are closely monitoring the situation, the newspaper noted.

An unidentified police officer emphasized, “No public display of weapons during processions will be allowed on the festive occasion,” adding, “Some traditional groups and akharas have been granted permission, and their processions will be videographed.”

Ram Navami festivities have increasingly become a political focal point in recent years, with rallies often escalating into significant political confrontations and communal disturbances.

Last year on March 30, clashes erupted in Howrah and subsequently spread to North Dinajpur and Hooghly districts, resulting in injuries to ten individuals.

The Calcutta High Court, earlier this week, granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Anjani Putra Sena to conduct Ram Navami processions in Howrah on April 17 under specific conditions, despite opposition from the state government proposing alternative routes.

The Hindu Jagran Manch anticipates massive participation in the Ram Navami processions on Wednesday.

“Some of our processions are expected to witness participation from hundreds of thousands of people. It’s a significant day for us,” remarked Subhajit Roy Manch, a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch, to the daily. He further appealed for maintaining law and order and ensuring that people of all faiths can celebrate their festivals without hindrance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing election rallies in Raiganj and Balurghat, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of attempting to disrupt Ram Navami festivities in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was planning to incite riots in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi hailed the High Court’s decision permitting VHP processions in Howrah as a “victory for truth.”

“I am aware that the TMC, as usual, employed all tactics and conspired to obstruct Ram Navami celebrations in the state. However, truth prevails. The court has granted permission. Tomorrow, processions will be conducted with full faith and devotion,” Modi affirmed during his speech at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.

