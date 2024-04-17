Ram Navami celebrations at Ram Temple, Ayodhya: All you need to know

India is all set to witness the vibrant celebrations of Ram Navami as a multitude of devotees thronged Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, exhibiting a fervent display of faith and festivity, On Wednesday, April 17.

The auspicious day had commenced with devotees taking a sacred dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River before heading to the temple. Many began arriving at the ghats during the night, anticipating the special darshan at the Ram Temple, which commenced at 3:30 am.

Morning Aarti and Divya Abhishek at Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, overseeing the management of the Ram Mandir, reported that the morning witnessed a spirited “Divya Abhishek” of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, brimming with enthusiasm and spirituality.

Surya Tilak Ritual on Ram Navami

One of the highlights of the festivities was the Surya Tilak, where the Sun’s rays were projected to fall precisely on the forehead of Ram Lalla using an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. This unique spectacle was meticulously planned and executed by a dedicated team, symbolizing a momentous event on Ram Navami.

No VIP Treatment, Ensuring Equal Darshan for All

In a notable move, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust extended the darshan timings for devotees on Ram Navami, emphasizing equal access for everyone without any VIP treatment or special arrangements. Previous passes were canceled to ensure a fair and inclusive celebration.

The Long-Awaited Celebration of Ram Navami

“The celebration of Ram Navami at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been eagerly awaited for 500 years, and the whole country is overjoyed. This is the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. The entire country is happy today,” shared Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s spokesperson, Sharad Sharma, encapsulating the sentiment of the historic occasion.

Stringent Security Measures and Comfort for Devotees

IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar emphasized the robust security arrangements in place, ensuring the safety and convenience of devotees. Various zones and sectors were designated, with volunteers and force multipliers deployed strategically. Arrangements were made for essential amenities like drinking water, shade, and accommodation to shield devotees from the heat.

Detailed Schedule of Ram Navami Rituals

Devotees were welcomed for darshan at the Ram Mandir as early as 3:30 am during Brahma Muhurta, followed by the Shringaar Aarti at 5 am. The Bhog and Shayan Aarti concluded the day’s rituals, culminating in the distribution of prashad to attendees.

Live Streaming and Public Facilities

For those unable to join in person, live telecasts of all temple activities were broadcasted on LED screens across 100 locations in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area. Additionally, a passenger service center near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi entrance catered to devotees with essential facilities, offering a seamless experience amidst the festive atmosphere.

