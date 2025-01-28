Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic Day Event

Satya Nadella highlights the India-US bond at a Seattle Republic Day reception, with top officials acknowledging the Indian community’s contributions to global progress.

‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic Day Event


Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently expressed his pride in being “a product of the bond” between India and the United States during a Republic Day event in Seattle. The reception, held at the Bell Harbour Conference Centre on Sunday, was organized by the Consulate General of India in Seattle to mark India’s 76th Republic Day. The event was attended by over 500 people from the Indian-American community, with Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and Nadella serving as the Guests of Honour.

During his speech, Nadella reflected on how the bond between India and the US has shaped his own life and career. He praised the leadership of both countries for focusing on using technology to improve outcomes in education, healthcare, public service, and small business competitiveness. His remarks resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in advancing technology and innovation.

Governor Ferguson also spoke at the event, acknowledging the significant contributions of the Indian community to both India and the world. As the newly elected 24th Governor of Washington State, Ferguson highlighted his commitment to strengthening ties with India and the Consulate. His message of unity was reinforced by a special resolution passed by the Washington State Senate in Olympia, which recognized the 76th Republic Day of India and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The Republic Day reception featured a diverse range of cultural exhibits that showcased the rich heritage of India. One of the key highlights was the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) exhibition, which displayed unique cultural products from each Indian state and union territory. Another special exhibit, ‘India through Tim’s Eyes,’ featured photographs by Tim Durkan, capturing the beauty of India’s tourism spots. The evening also included a captivating dance performance titled ‘Natyam,’ which showcased traditional Indian dance forms.

In a show of solidarity, several iconic buildings in Seattle, including the Seattle Great Wheel, Seattle Convention Center, and Columbia Center, were lit up in the Indian tricolour to celebrate Republic Day. This special gesture underscored the strong cultural ties between the US and India, further reinforcing the close relationship between the two nations.

Earlier this month, Nadella had met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting focused on Microsoft’s ongoing expansion plans in India, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Nadella expressed his excitement about building on the company’s commitment to making India an “AI-first” country. Prime Minister Modi, in return, praised Microsoft’s ambitious expansion in India and the shared focus on tech and innovation.

This Republic Day celebration in Seattle served as a testament to the growing partnership between India and the US, marked by collaboration in technology, culture, and mutual respect.

ALSO READ: What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats ChatGPT On Apple App Store

Filed under

76th Republic Day India US Relations Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

