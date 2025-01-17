Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
BMW X1 LWB Launched In India At Exciting Price At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Features And Details

BMW India has officially launched the new X1 Long Wheel Base Electric eDrive20 L M Sport, an all-electric SUV priced at Rs 49 Lakh. Manufactured locally in Chennai, the electric SUV promises cutting-edge features, impressive range, and an exciting design.

BMW X1 LWB Launched In India At Exciting Price At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Features And Details

BMW India has launched its highly anticipated electric SUV, the X1 Long Wheel Base Electric eDrive20 L M Sport, at a starting price of Rs 49 Lakh (ex-showroom). This locally manufactured model will be produced at the BMW Plant in Chennai and is now available for bookings at BMW dealerships across the country.

The BMW X1 LWB Electric eDrive20 L M Sport brings the brand’s signature luxury and performance to the electric vehicle (EV) segment. It stands out with its striking design, including the signature kidney grilles at the front, slanted LED headlamps, and a muscular bonnet. Measuring 4,616 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm, this is one of the largest five-seater SUVs available in India. The SUV’s aesthetic is further enhanced by the unique 18-inch M light alloy wheels, contributing to its powerful stance.

Image

Design and Features

The X1 LWB Electric eDrive20 L M Sport offers a range of eye-catching color options such as Mineral White, Carbon Black, Portimao Blue, Sparkling Copper Grey, and Skyscraper Grey. Inside, it features Mocha Veganza perforated vegan upholstery, aligning with the growing preference for eco-friendly materials in the automotive industry.

On the tech side, the SUV is equipped with a curved windscreen display supported by BMW’s advanced iDrive system and Operating System 9. In terms of audio, the vehicle boasts a premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with 205 W output. Comfort and luxury features include electrically adjustable seats, reclining seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a floating armrest.

Image

Safety features are a significant highlight of the new X1 LWB, with the vehicle offering lane departure warning, blind spot assistant, automatic emergency braking, rearview camera, and eight airbags. These features ensure a safe and secure driving experience for all passengers.

Performance and Power

Under the hood, the BMW X1 LWB Electric eDrive20 L M Sport is powered by a front-axle mounted electric motor that delivers 204 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is equipped with a 66.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a range of 531 km on a single charge, based on the MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle). This makes it an excellent option for long-distance commutes, combining luxury with sustainability.

With the launch of the BMW X1 LWB Electric eDrive20 L M Sport, BMW India is making a strong statement in the electric vehicle segment. Combining luxury, innovative features, and impressive range, the new electric SUV offers an exciting alternative for those looking to move towards cleaner, greener mobility without compromising on performance or style.

ALSO READ: Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Filed under

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 BMW India BMW X1 LWB Electric X1 Electric SUV India

