Tuesday, January 28, 2025
BOULT Unveils ‘Trail Pro Smartwatch’ With Advanced Wearable Technology

BOULT launches the Trail Pro Smartwatch, offering advanced health tracking, seamless connectivity, and powerful performance for modern users.

BOULT Unveils 'Trail Pro Smartwatch' With Advanced Wearable Technology


BOULT has launched the much-anticipated Trail Pro Smartwatch, a state-of-the-art device designed to enhance every aspect of life. Combining premium design, advanced health tracking, seamless connectivity, and powerful performance, the Trail Pro offers a sleek, stylish experience for modern users.

The Trail Pro redefines wearable technology with its 2.01″ 3D Curved AMOLED Display, delivering a wraparound visual experience for unparalleled clarity and immersion. The premium curved design ensures wide-angle visibility, while the Working Crown allows users to customize watch faces and navigate menus effortlessly. Whether at the gym or on the go, its intuitive features keep every moment smarter.

Connectivity is seamless with Single Chip Bluetooth 5.3 calling, featuring a dedicated speaker and microphone for crystal-clear conversations. Users can accept or reject calls with a simple tap, sync contacts, and enjoy efficient connectivity within a 10m range. The smartwatch doubles as a communication hub, complete with a built-in keypad.

The Trail Pro prioritizes personal health and wellness with its 24×7 Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitoring, SpO2 tracking, Female Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Stress Monitor, and more. It promotes a balanced lifestyle with Drink Water Reminders, Sedentary Reminders, Sleep Monitoring, and Calorie Tracking.

Supporting over 123+ sports modes, the Trail Pro tracks activities like running, cycling, and swimming, providing detailed metrics and insights to keep users motivated. With 260+ cloud-based watch faces and customizable designs, users can tailor their smartwatch to match their style.

Additional features include SMS & Push Notifications, AI Voice Assistance (compatible with Siri and Google Assistant), Remote Camera Control, Flashlight, Weather Details, Find My Phone, World Clock, and Calculator. Built to withstand daily challenges, the Trail Pro is IP68 water-resistant, ensuring durability in wet conditions.

Available in three variants—Black with a silicone strap, Jet Black with a stainless-steel strap, and Silver with a stainless-steel strap—the Trail Pro Smartwatch combines cutting-edge technology with modern aesthetics for an exceptional user experience.

ALSO READ: iOS 18.3 Is Out With Various Tweaks: Here Are The New Features For Your Apple Phone

