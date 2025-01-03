Apple Agrees to Pay $95 Million to Settle Siri Eavesdropping Lawsuit

Apple has reached a settlement agreement of $95 million to resolve a lawsuit that accused its digital assistant, Siri, of listening to users' private conversations without their consent.

The Allegations Against Apple’s Siri

The lawsuit, which was filed five years ago, alleged that Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, was secretly listening in on private conversations from users with iPhones, iPads, HomePods, and other Apple devices. The complaint claimed that Apple collected these conversations through what is known as “unintended Siri activation” and possibly shared them with third parties.

Despite agreeing to settle, Apple has continued to deny any wrongdoing. In a court filing, the company stated, “Apple has at all times denied and continues to deny any and all alleged wrongdoing and liability.”

Terms of the Settlement

The proposed settlement, which requires approval from a judge, aims to provide compensation to users whose private conversations were allegedly captured. Apple has set up a fund of $95 million, which would offer U.S. users up to $20 per Siri device for those who had their conversations recorded without permission.

Additionally, as part of the settlement, Apple must confirm that it has deleted any private conversations that were captured by Siri and that it has made it clear to users about how their voice data is used to improve Siri’s functionality.

Apple’s Privacy Commitment

Apple has long touted user privacy as a core element of its brand. The company has made efforts to ensure that it keeps control over its “ecosystem” of devices and software, presenting itself as a strong advocate for user privacy. However, this lawsuit has raised concerns about whether its digital assistant has overstepped privacy boundaries.

This case comes after Amazon agreed to a $30 million settlement in 2023 with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The lawsuit against Amazon accused the company of violating privacy rights through its Ring doorbell cameras and Alexa digital assistant, marking another instance of tech giants being held accountable for privacy violations.

What’s Next for the Settlement?

As the settlement still needs court approval, the final outcome will depend on legal proceedings. Apple has yet to provide an official comment on the settlement.

For many users, this settlement may offer some closure on the issue, but it also highlights ongoing concerns regarding the privacy of voice-activated digital assistants. With this case and others like it, the tech industry continues to face increased scrutiny over its handling of personal data and privacy protection.