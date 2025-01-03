Apple Set To Launch M4-Powered MacBook Air Models In Early 2025: Here’s All About The Features

The M4 chip, which has already been integrated into the latest MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models, comes with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

Apple is preparing to launch the anticipated updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models at the start of 2025. According to MacRumors, this new update, which is powered by the company’s newest M4 chip, promises massive performance increases along with a host of other enhancements that will make the MacBook Air one of the most potent and effective lightweight laptops available.

The M4 chip, which has already been integrated into the latest MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models, comes with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Benchmarks indicate that the M4 offers a substantial 25% improvement in multi-core CPU performance compared to its predecessor, the M3 chip.

These new MacBook Air models will come with better power efficiency and are expected to provide extended battery life, which has been one of the primary features of the MacBook Air line for a long time.

More RAM and Enhanced Camera Features

One of the major upgrades to the 2025 MacBook Air models is the increase in base RAM. After Apple recently doubled the minimum RAM in all MacBook Air models from 8GB to 16GB, users can expect the new MacBook Air configurations to come with 16GB of RAM as standard. This should improve multitasking capabilities and overall performance.

The most exciting news, however, is the upgraded camera on the MacBook Air. New models should boast a 12MP front camera with the Centre Stage tech by Apple. This uses the machine learning approach to automatically ensure the user stays in the center frame during video calls, no matter how much he or she shifts about, ideal for FaceTime and Zoom calls. The camera will also most probably support the Desk View feature, which will give an overhead view of the user’s workspace, thereby adding to the richness of the video call experience.

Improved Connectivity and Display Features

The 2025 MacBook Air models will also receive an update in connectivity. Three Thunderbolt 4 ports will be installed in the new laptops, increasing the number from two Thunderbolt 3 ports found in current models. It will give users more options to connect external devices and support up to two external displays, even with the MacBook Air’s lid closed.

While some of the MacBook Pro models offer an option for a nano-texture display, which reduces glare and improves visibility, it is unknown whether Apple will extend this feature to the MacBook Air. In case it is included, this would be one of the significant enhancements in terms of the MacBook Air’s display capabilities, as it would become even more suited for outdoor use or bright environments.

No Significant Design Changes Are Expected

As for the design, however, not much will change in the 2025 MacBook Air models. The MacBook Air was redesigned in 2022, and nothing serious has been speculated about it for the new variants. The sleek and slim design that has become synonymous with the MacBook Air isn’t expected to change.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

The new MacBook Air models will likely be announced between January and March 2025 on Apple’s Newsroom website through an official press release. That announcement is likely to come before the other spring debuts, which include a new iPhone SE. Apple will announce it during its traditional March or April event. This early announcement of the refreshed MacBook Air models aligns with Apple’s strategy of releasing minor updates before its major product launches in the spring.

Expectantly, these will push the sales of Apple up with their highly efficient M4 chip, new upgraded RAM, upgraded camera features, and a connectivity system for its MacBook Air models.

