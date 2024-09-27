Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Katie Boulter Makes An Astounding Comeback As She Beats Taylor Townsend In China Open

Initially, Boulter struggled to find her rhythm, falling behind 4-1 in the first set as Townsend dominated early on, particularly with powerful forehands that pushed Boulter around the court.

Katie Boulter Makes An Astounding Comeback As She Beats Taylor Townsend In China Open

Katie Boulter bounced back from her disappointing second-round exit at the US Open with a remarkable performance in her return at the China Open, where she defeated Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

After her loss to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in August, which she described as “horrendous” and criticized her own mindset of merely “trying to get through a match,” the British No. 1 displayed resilience and skill in Beijing.

MUST READ: Dwayne Bravo Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Initially, Boulter struggled to find her rhythm, falling behind 4-1 in the first set as Townsend dominated early on, particularly with powerful forehands that pushed Boulter around the court.

However, Boulter soon regained her composure and secured her first break, reducing the deficit to 4-3.

From there, Boulter’s confidence grew, and she mounted an impressive comeback. She broke Townsend again to take the lead and finished the first set in style with a series of strong backhands and a well-placed forehand down the line.

In the second set, both players held serve for seven consecutive games, but Boulter finally broke through at 5-4, winning the set and match after breaking Townsend to love.

Despite some nervy moments, Boulter closed out the win and now faces a potential second-round clash with either Coco Gauff or Clara Burel.

ALSO READ | Manu Bhaker On Her Olympics Journey: Never Had I Imagined…

Filed under

china open Katie Boulter Latest world news taylor townsend tennis Trending news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox