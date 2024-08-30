ChatGPT Hits 200 Million Weekly Users: OpenAI Reports Doubling In Engagement

AI pioneer OpenAI announced on Thursday that its chatbot, ChatGPT, has now reached over 200 million weekly active users, marking a significant leap from the 100 million reported last fall. This milestone underscores the rapid growth and widespread adoption of ChatGPT since its debut in 2022.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, highlighted this achievement as a testament to ChatGPT’s evolving role in transforming digital interactions. The chatbot, known for generating human-like responses based on user inputs, continues to attract a growing user base.

OpenAI’s advancements are also reflected in the increasing adoption of its technologies among major corporations. The company reported that 92% of Fortune 500 companies are utilizing its products. Additionally, the usage of its automated Application Programming Interface (API), which facilitates communication between software programs, has seen a significant boost since the release of GPT-4o mini in July.

GPT-4o mini, a cost-effective and energy-efficient AI model, is designed to broaden OpenAI’s customer base by offering more affordable and accessible technology. This innovation is part of OpenAI’s strategy to make advanced AI tools more widely available.

The surge in ChatGPT’s popularity has also contributed to OpenAI’s soaring valuation, with media reports indicating that the company could be valued above $100 billion. Notably, Apple and Nvidia are reportedly in discussions to invest in OpenAI, with additional support expected from OpenAI’s major backer, Microsoft.

In related news, OpenAI and fellow AI startup Anthropic have secured agreements with the U.S. government for research and evaluation of their AI models, signaling further endorsement of their technological advancements.

As OpenAI continues to lead in AI innovation, the company’s achievements highlight the growing influence of artificial intelligence in various sectors and its potential to reshape the future of technology.

