Google Introduces AI-Driven Gmail Q&A For Android Users, Enhancing Email Management

Google has unveiled an exciting new feature, Gmail Q&A, now available for Android users who subscribe to the Gemini service. This groundbreaking update significantly transforms how Gmail users interact with their email, integrating advanced AI-assisted functionalities directly into the Gmail app.

Gmail Q&A leverages Google’s cutting-edge AI assistant, Gemini, enabling users to engage in a more intuitive way with their inbox. With this feature, users can ask Gemini to perform various tasks such as locating specific details in emails, displaying unread messages, showing messages from a particular sender, or summarizing emails on specific topics.

The new feature is represented by a black star icon next to the existing search bar in the Gmail app, symbolizing Google’s transition from traditional search functions to interactive AI chat. To activate Gmail Q&A on Android, administrators must ensure that smart features and personalization settings are enabled through the Admin console. Individual users can access the feature via the black Gemini star icon at the top right of the Gmail app or through the “summarize this email” chip.

Initially, Gmail Q&A will assist users in searching for information within their email inbox. Future updates are expected to extend this functionality to include Google Drive files. The rollout of Gmail Q&A is occurring gradually across both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, with full visibility anticipated within the next 15 days.

Currently, the Gmail Q&A feature is available to Google Workspace customers with specific add-ons, including Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium. The feature is initially launching for Android users, with plans to expand to iOS users in the near future.

