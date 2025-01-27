Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Overtakes ChatGPT In US App Store – What’s Behind Its Rise?

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek overtakes ChatGPT as top-rated app in the US, challenging US tech dominance and raising concerns over the impact of export controls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Overtakes ChatGPT In US App Store – What’s Behind Its Rise?


Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has overtaken OpenAI’s ChatGPT to become the top-rated free app on Apple’s App Store in the United States, just over two weeks after its release. This remarkable achievement has raised eyebrows and stirred up discussions on the effectiveness of US export controls aimed at curbing China’s access to advanced chip technology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DeepSeek, a startup based in Hangzhou, China, has garnered significant attention with its AI Assistant powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model. The app, which was released on January 10, has quickly climbed the ranks, outperforming many other open-source models and challenging some of the most advanced closed-source models globally. According to data from app research firm Sensor Tower, DeepSeek’s app has seen rapid traction, topping the US app charts by January 27.

The AI model, DeepSeek-V3, was reportedly trained using Nvidia’s H800 chips, a type of semiconductor that is less advanced than those targeted by US export restrictions imposed during the Biden administration, which began in 2021. Despite these controls, DeepSeek’s success suggests that China’s AI advancements might be less constrained than previously believed. The model was developed at a reported cost of under $6 million, raising doubts within the US tech community about the efficacy of the export bans in limiting China’s AI progress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Founded in 2023, DeepSeek is one of many Chinese tech firms developing AI models, but it has gained unprecedented recognition in the US for its ability to match, or even surpass, the performance of leading US AI models. This rapid success has positioned DeepSeek as a key player in the artificial intelligence landscape, making it a symbol of China’s growing capabilities in the AI field.

Despite its impressive rise, DeepSeek remains an enigmatic company, with limited information available about its operations. However, its recent success has drawn significant attention to the company’s potential and to China’s emerging role as a major AI powerhouse, challenging the traditional dominance of US tech giants like Nvidia, OpenAI, and Google.

The rapid ascent of DeepSeek in the AI market raises important questions about the future of US-China technological competition and the limitations of US export controls. As DeepSeek continues to develop its AI models and expand its reach, the global AI race is sure to become even more complex and competitive.

ALSO READ: DeepSeek AI Disrupts US Tech Stocks, Nvidia Faces $432 Billion Market Cap Loss

Filed under

AI startup chatgpt DeepSeek OpenAI

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Are You A Taxpayer? Here’s All You Need To Know About Filing Taxes This Tax Season

Are You A Taxpayer? Here’s All You Need To Know About Filing Taxes This Tax...

Sridhar Vembu Steps Down As Zoho CEO, Shifts Focus To AI Research And Development As Chief Scientist

Sridhar Vembu Steps Down As Zoho CEO, Shifts Focus To AI Research And Development As...

Narendra Modi To Hold 3 Key Rallies In Delhi Ahead Of February 5 Elections

Narendra Modi To Hold 3 Key Rallies In Delhi Ahead Of February 5 Elections

Waqf JPC Approves 14 Amendments Despite Opposition Backlash

Waqf JPC Approves 14 Amendments Despite Opposition Backlash

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Supreme Court Appoints Retired Punjab & Haryana HC Judge As Observer

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Supreme Court Appoints Retired Punjab & Haryana HC Judge As Observer

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox