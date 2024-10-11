Elon Musk-Owned Tesla’s ‘We, Robot’ Event: A Glimpse Of Optimus Humanoid Robot

During the event, a group of Optimus robots took the stage, performing basic yet entertaining tasks—think waving, handing out gift bags, and even engaging in a friendly game of rock-paper-scissors with attendees.

Elon Musk never fails to deliver a spectacle, and his latest showcase at Tesla’s ‘We, Robot’ event was no exception. The star attractions? A shiny new Robovan and a fleet of Optimus humanoid robots that seem to have stepped straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Meet Optimus: Your New Best Friend?

Imagine a world where your personal robot could do your chores, walk your dog, and even serve you drinks at a party. That’s the ambitious promise of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot. Musk declared that, “The Optimus will walk amongst you,” emphasizing its potential to revolutionize daily life. During the event, a group of Optimus robots took the stage, performing basic yet entertaining tasks—think waving, handing out gift bags, and even engaging in a friendly game of rock-paper-scissors with attendees.

The Future is (Almost) Here

Musk declared that the Optimus project, is “the biggest product ever of any kind.” With an estimated price tag of $20,000 to $30,000, Musk envisions millions of these robots gracing our homes, potentially boosting economic output by “two orders of magnitude.” A future where poverty is a thing of the past? Sounds lofty, but then again, this is Elon Musk we’re talking about.

Since its inception in 2021, Optimus has undergone quite the transformation. From a performer in a robot suit to the Gen 2 model revealed in December 2023, each iteration has come closer to fulfilling its practical promises. The new model boasts faster walking speeds, improved hand movements, and even tactile sensors on its fingers. Musk shared a cute video of Optimus folding a shirt, showing off its domestic prowess. Who needs a laundry service when you have Optimus?

Cybercab

But wait, there’s more! The event also introduced Tesla’s ambitious Cybercab—a fully autonomous vehicle that ditches the steering wheel and pedals. Musk claimed that this game-changer will be “cheaper than mass transit,” with plans for rollout in Texas and California by next year. Imagine hopping into a Cybercab, kicking back, and letting it take you to your destination while you scroll through your phone or catch up on your favorite show. It’s a driverless dream come true!

Production of the Cybercab is set to kick off in 2026, but Musk reassured the crowd that Tesla’s other models, including the Model 3, Model Y, and even the Cybertruck, will soon be equipped with full self-driving capabilities.

What Lies Ahead?

While Musk’s grand visions are always thrilling, many are left wondering how quickly Tesla can deliver on these promises. The demonstration showcased the robots’ potential but also highlighted the gap between aspiration and reality. Will we see an Optimus in every household? Will Cybercabs truly change how we navigate our cities? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ: Will the US Ban Chinese Tech In Cars To Ensure National Security?