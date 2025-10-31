LIVE TV
Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

Halloween 2025: 5 Viral AI-generated portraits flooding social media and going viral. Along with the ability of Google Gemini to hold clarity along with consistency even though executing complex, highly detail conversions. Internet users are bouncing the costume stores in their locality and heading straight for their keyboards on their system. Check this out..

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 31, 2025 15:08:36 IST

Halloween 2025, the most frightening thing happening online isn’t a cursed chain message. However, it’s the hyper-realistic, AI-generated portraits flooding social media and going viral. These latest viral trend on social media sees users transforming cinematic horror scenes and glamorous gothic looks using Google’s Gemini, one of the powerful image generation models.

Along with the ability of Google Gemini to hold clarity along with consistency even though executing complex, highly detail conversions. Internet users are bouncing the costume stores in their locality and heading straight for their keyboards on their system. The key to the spooky conversion? Extremely detailed, creative text prompts.

Here are the 5 viral prompts dominating the digital landscape on this Halloween:

Halloween 2025: The Victorian Spectral Ghost 
This below mentioned prompt converts a simple photo into an eerie, monochromatic relic, tapping into the classic horror aesthetic of the 1800s.

“Transform a person into a semi-skeletal, spectral, translucent Victorian ghost. Victorian clothing. Maintain existing pose and framing. ultra-realistic photograph. black and white Daguerreotype. wet plate photography. streaks. stains.”

Halloween 2025: The Gothic Vampire in the Moonlight 
For a dramatic, stylish look, this prompt has a strong impact due to its rich, theatrical lighting and moody atmosphere. It’s the perfect mixture of fashion along with fear.

“Create a photo of me as a vampire standing under the full moon with glowing red eyes and sharp fangs. Cinematic portrait, dramatic, low-key lighting, gothic castle backdrop, hyper-detailed, 8k photorealism.”

Halloween 2025: Star in a Y2K Horror Poster
This ongoing trend mashes up nostalgic 90s/Y2K dorm aesthetics with a modern slasher turn, frequently featuring famous horror villains waiting in the background.

“Create a photo of me in a dream Y2K style portrait of me laying in shiny purple bedding as I hold a large 90s-style landline in a daydreaming pose. A ghost in a bedsheet stands behind me staring at me, slightly transparent, in the doorway of a dimly lit hallway. Grainy 90s film aesthetic, dim lighting at night.”

Halloween 2025: Floating Ghost in the Graveyard 
Highlighting surreal and atmospheric detail, this prompt puts the user in a classic haunted section, capitalizing on Google AI’s ability to render complex illumination and transparency.

“Create a spooky photo of me as a transparent ghost floating above an old graveyard under a stormy sky. Mist curling around tombstones, soft blue glow, cinematic realism, ultra-high detail.”

Halloween 2025: Zombie Apocalypse Survivor 
Moving from the supernatural to the post-apocalyptic, this AI prompt is for users who are looking for a gritty, tough, and a transformation which is hyper-realistic.

“Make a realistic photo of me as a zombie survivor with tattered clothes, prominent dirt and blood stains, and eerie blue rim lighting. Post-apocalyptic cityscape in background, strong shadows, cinematic realism.”

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:07 PM IST
Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

