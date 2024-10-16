Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India’s Two-Wheeler Industry Rides High With Over 10 Million Units Sold In H1 FY2025

The ongoing growth, driven by robust consumer demand and increasing preference for two-wheelers, especially in rural areas, suggests that the industry is heading for a record-breaking year. If this momentum continues, FY2025 could see the two-wheeler industry set new benchmarks in India’s automotive sector. (Read more below)

India’s Two-Wheeler Industry Rides High With Over 10 Million Units Sold In H1 FY2025

The Indian two-wheeler industry has seen a significant resurgence, recording strong growth in the first six months of FY2025. Between April and September 2024, a remarkable 1,01,64,980 units of motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds were dispatched to dealers across the country. This represents a robust 16.31% year-on-year growth, compared to the 87,39,406 units sold during the same period last year.

The last time the industry achieved such impressive figures was in H1 FY2019, when it crossed 11.56 million units in sales. Now, after six years, the two-wheeler segment has once again breached the 10-million-unit mark, raising hopes of a record-breaking year. With H1 FY2025 already accounting for 56% of FY2024’s total sales of 17.97 million units, the industry could potentially set a new sales benchmark by the end of FY2025.

Segment-Wise Growth

The two-wheeler market witnessed double-digit growth across all its segments. Motorcycles, the largest sub-segment, posted a 16.31% growth, while scooter sales surged by 22%, and mopeds recorded a 16.55% year-on-year increase. This widespread growth reflects the rising demand for affordable personal transportation options across urban and rural India.

Hero vs. Honda: The Gap Narrows

The competition between industry giants Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) continues to intensify. Hero MotoCorp, the market leader, registered sales of 2.94 million units, reflecting a 10% year-on-year growth and securing a 28.92% market share. However, HMSI is closing in fast with 2.88 million units sold, marking a 31% year-on-year increase and capturing a 28.34% market share.

The gap between these two industry leaders has significantly narrowed. At the end of H1 FY2025, the difference in sales between Hero and Honda was just 59,247 units, down from a staggering 475,126 units a year ago. Hero’s market share has dipped from 33% to 28.92%, while Honda has seen a surge from 25% to 28.34%.

Other Key Players

TVS Motor Co, with 1.74 million units sold in H1 FY2025, saw a 15% year-on-year growth, maintaining its 17% market share. Bajaj Auto followed closely with 1.21 million units, a 17% increase, also holding a 12% market share.

Suzuki Motorcycle India clocked sales of 516,530 units, reflecting a 16% growth and a 5% market share. Royal Enfield sold 410,843 motorcycles, down by 6,044 units compared to last year, while India Yamaha Motor posted 5% growth with 368,565 units. In the electric vehicle segment, Ather Energy registered an impressive 30% growth, selling 64,718 units.

Outlook for FY2025

With over 10 million units already sold in H1 FY2025, the Indian two-wheeler industry is on track to surpass last year’s total sales figures. The ongoing growth, driven by robust consumer demand and increasing preference for two-wheelers, especially in rural areas, suggests that the industry is heading for a record-breaking year. If this momentum continues, FY2025 could see the two-wheeler industry set new benchmarks in India’s automotive sector.

Filed under

AUTO Industry Automobile News bikes India two wheelers Two-wheeler
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Coffee Exports Soar By 55 Percent as Global Demand Hits Record Highs

Indian Coffee Exports Soar By 55 Percent as Global Demand Hits Record Highs

S. Jaishankar Issues Strong Warning At SCO Summit in Pakistan: ‘Friendship Has Fallen Short’

S. Jaishankar Issues Strong Warning At SCO Summit in Pakistan: ‘Friendship Has Fallen Short’

Horizon Robotics Targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO

Horizon Robotics Targets $696 mn Hong Kong IPO

LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

LIVE: Omar Abdullah Becomes Jammu And Kashmir’s CM For The Second Time

SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

SCO Summit 2024: Jaishankar Receives Warm Welcome From PM Shehbaz Sharif | WATCH

Entertainment

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

Men Are Still Deciding Our Pay: Raveena Tandon Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares A Child With Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose

What Is The Age Difference Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander Edwards ? Musician Shares

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox