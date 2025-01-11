iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Expected To Feature Enhanced Telephoto And Selfie Cameras

Leaked details indicate that the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have major camera upgrades, including a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 24MP selfie camera. These upgrades are expected to improve photography capabilities in general.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to bring significant upgrades, particularly in the camera department. According to leaked information, these flagship devices, successors to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will introduce improved telephoto and selfie cameras, creating a buzz among Apple enthusiasts ahead of their official release. Let’s dive into the key camera enhancements and features to expect.

Camera Upgrades

A latest leak from Weibo, one of the top Chinese microblogging platforms courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station, shows that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro versions will feature an impressive 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. This camera is much bigger than the one used in iPhone 16 Pro models, the 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The higher megapixels and higher zooming facility will provide increased photography options and better image clarity while capturing the subject from distances.

Along with the telephoto camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro versions will also bring a new 24-megapixel selfie camera, an improvement over the 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the earlier model. With this increase in selfie camera resolution, it can be expected to provide sharper and more detailed self-portraits along with better low-light performance-the most frequently used feature on a modern smartphone.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to introduce a new design to the rear camera island, with a horizontal orientation. This is part of Apple’s continuous pursuit of differentiation for its devices and the beautification of its flagship smartphones. The new horizontal camera design could provide a sleeker, more streamlined look and add to the overall appeal of the device.

Other Expected Changes

In addition to the camera enhancements, the under-display Face ID technology is reportedly coming with iPhone 17 Pro. This allows Apple to miniaturize the camera cutout, making the display cleaner and more immersive. The iPhone 17 models could be powered by Apple’s A19 chip while the Pro versions could be provided with an advanced A19 Pro chipset.

In addition to this, expectations are up to 8GB of RAM for the standard iPhone 17 models and 12GB of RAM for the Pro variants, ensuring smooth performance even with heavy multitasking and demanding applications.

Although Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the release date of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, industry insiders and tipsters predict that these models are coming later in the year and are likely to hit the markets during the fall season. It is expected that Apple will once again follow the annual tradition of unveiling new iPhones, and preorders and global availability will be out soon after.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max seem to be the biggest upgrade of all, with big camera improvements and better hardware. From the 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom to the upgraded 24-megapixel selfie camera, it seems that Apple is focusing on the users who want cutting-edge camera performance.

